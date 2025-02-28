How Gene Hackman Spent Final Days 'Haggard and Lonely' — Shrunk to a Shocking 160Lb Shadow of His Former Self
Gene Hackman became an unrecognizable, "haggard" shadow of himself in his final days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hackman – whose body was discovered at his New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26, alongside his deceased wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their beloved dog – shocked fans when he made an unusual public appearance after becoming a recluse in his final days.
In one of his last final outings, in which he was seen strolling around his Santa Fe neighborhood, the 6-foot 2-inch star had shriveled down to a "gaunt" 160 pounds and walked with a slight hunch, sparking concerns for his health.
His snow white hair also appeared long and unkept.
An insider told us: "He's extremely gaunt and frail, and grizzled like he doesn't care to groom much, and he has a stooped walk."
Health expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the French Connection star, said the actor "looks like he weighs about 160 pounds."
He added: "He's lost a significant amount of weight in recent years, so his clothes don't fit right and just hang off him."
Hackman's appearance was a stark difference from his once-fit, 190-pound frame.
Eyewitnesses recalled his skin looking pale and withered, while noting his clothes appeared to swallow him.
After Hackman was seen running his errands, which included a stop for a bite to eat at a Wendy's drive-thru, he was believed to return to the ranch he shared with Arakawa and their pets.
Since moving to New Mexico, the Oscar winner has kept a low profile, rarely leaving the home or socializing with others.
Our insider said: "He seems sad and lonely and doesn't socialize, and it's odd that he's doing his own yard work.
"He's pushing himself too hard by the looks of it."
Prior to his last public outing, Hackman was last spotted by paparazzi in February 2019, when he looked to be in much better spirits.
At the time, a source noted: "He looked a little grizzled but in good shape."
Gene Hackman's Shocking Death Latest: Investigators Reveal Details About The Drugs Discovered Inside The Mansion of 'Mummified' Actor and Wife After Early Autopsy Results Offer New Clues
The Royal Tenenbaums star walked away from Hollywood in 2004 after playing the president in comedy Welcome to Mooseport, though his big screen appearance was as Lex Luther in the 2006 director's cut of the release of 1981's Superman II.
He later revealed: "The straw that broke the camel's back was actually a stress test that I took in New York. The doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress."
Hackman settled in at the 12-acre ranch with Arakawa and took up hobbies including painting.
An insider told us: "He used to ride his electric bike in the neighborhood, but that's a struggle.
"He does his art and some minor fixes on the ranch but tends to shun people nowadays. He likes his solitude."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the bodies of Hackman and Arakawa were discovered in separate rooms of their home during a welfare check by police following concerns from neighbors.
Arakawa was reportedly found in a bathroom, where pills were scattered on the counter, while Hackman was said to be found in a mudroom. The cause of their deaths is currently under investigation.