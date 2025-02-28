EXCLUSIVE: Royal DIVORCE Bombshell! Meghan Markle Is 'Sleeping Apart' From Husband Prince Harry — And How Public 'Pressure' Has Duchess Hanging By a Thread

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is said to be under major strain, as backlash has gotten under the duchess' skin so much she's "sleeping apart" from her husband – and wondering whether or not she would be more popular on her own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amid ongoing rumors about the Sussexes' marriage being on the rocks, insiders told us Markle, 43, is cracking under the pressure of public scrutiny as she tries to claw her way back into Hollywood and launch her lifestyle brand.