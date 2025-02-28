Your tip
Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Royal DIVORCE Bombshell! Meghan Markle Is 'Sleeping Apart' From Husband Prince Harry — And How Public 'Pressure' Has Duchess Hanging By a Thread

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be spending more nights 'sleeping apart' amid divorce rumors and public pressure.

Profile Image

Feb. 28 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is said to be under major strain, as backlash has gotten under the duchess' skin so much she's "sleeping apart" from her husband – and wondering whether or not she would be more popular on her own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amid ongoing rumors about the Sussexes' marriage being on the rocks, insiders told us Markle, 43, is cracking under the pressure of public scrutiny as she tries to claw her way back into Hollywood and launch her lifestyle brand.

meghan markle wants privacy public interest fades
Source: MEGA

Sources said Markle's recent brand name change was due to a trademark bid rejection.

Recently, the ex-Suits star revealed she changed the name of her brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, because the previous name "limited" her products to those grown in the Santa Barbara area.

But our sources alleged her original trademark bid was "rejected by the U.S. trademark office for being "primarily geographically deceptive."

They added: "It's just one of many bumps in the road for Meghan as she's tried to reinvent herself."

meghan markle deleted
Source: @meghan/instagram

Markle is said to be focusing her energy on making sure her new Netflix show is a hit after recent blunders.

Since Markle and Harry moved to California in 2020 – where they're raising children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three – the couple has had their $20million Spotify deal axed, their Polo Netflix documentary trashed, and had ex-employees brand the mother-of-two a "dictator in heels."

Most recently branded "disaster tourists" for bringing a camera crew along to meet with Los Angeles wildfire victims.

At the time, an insider said of the couple: "They are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable.

"No one would be surprised if they decided to pull the plug on their marriage."

prince harry attacks donald trump elon musk maga visa drugs
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Harry is said to be traveling and spending more nights away from his wife and kids.

Now, courtiers claimed Markle is attempting to focus all her energy on her upcoming Netflix cooking show – Love, Meghan – while Harry is preoccupied with traveling for his humanitarian efforts.

Apparently, their solo interests have become so distracting that sources claimed Harry often spends night away from his wife and their kids.

Insiders told us Markle is starting to unravel – and wonder if she would be better off as a solo act.

prince harry meghan markle invictus games netflix marriage
Source: MEGA

Insider said 'no one would be surprised' if the couple split.

Markle is said to have even started to look up divorce lawyers.

Sources claimed Harry was confronted by his unhappy wife, who blamed him for recent issues in a spat witnessed by others.

Another insider said: "Her marriage to Harry made her an international figure. People believe if she walks, it will be with a big bag of money and her royal title.

"She will be set for life – and ready for a return to Hollywood."

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Markle was eyeing a deal similar to Sarah Ferguson's divorce from Prince Andrew should she end her marriage to the royal.

The insisder revealed: "Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title. She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money.

"Meghan will make a deal to protect herself."

Markle's team was also said to have met with publishing outlets over a "post-divorce" tell-all about the duchess' life without Harry.

