'I'll Live': Anthony Bourdain’s Former Assistant Reveals Celebrity Chef's Final Texts and Details 'Complicated' Relationship With Girlfriend Before His Suicide

Laurie Woolever spent more than 15 years as Bourdain's assistant. After first meeting in 2002, the Parts Unknown host soon hired her to work for him, and their professional relationship quickly blossomed into a friendship.

Woolever, 50, has shared some of her special memories with Bourdain, who was 61 when he took his own life, in a new memoir, Care and Feeding.

In it, she reflected on what would be her final exchange with Bourdain in June 2018, as he was filming an episode of his CNN show in Alsace, France.

She said the conversation started off simply: "Tony asked me to schedule a number of things for him — ­a lunch, a haircut, a doctor appointment, a private session with his jiu-­jitsu trainer — ­for the week after his return to New York."