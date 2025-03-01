'I'll Live': Anthony Bourdain’s Former Assistant Reveals Celebrity Chef's Final Texts and Details 'Complicated' Relationship With Girlfriend Before His Suicide
The chilling final text messages between celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and his former personal assistant paint a picture of a typical day in the life, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, just hours later, the star was found dead in his hotel room after committing suicide by hanging.
Laurie Woolever spent more than 15 years as Bourdain's assistant. After first meeting in 2002, the Parts Unknown host soon hired her to work for him, and their professional relationship quickly blossomed into a friendship.
Woolever, 50, has shared some of her special memories with Bourdain, who was 61 when he took his own life, in a new memoir, Care and Feeding.
In it, she reflected on what would be her final exchange with Bourdain in June 2018, as he was filming an episode of his CNN show in Alsace, France.
She said the conversation started off simply: "Tony asked me to schedule a number of things for him — a lunch, a haircut, a doctor appointment, a private session with his jiu-jitsu trainer — for the week after his return to New York."
However, a major scandal was about to hit Bourdain, as embarrassing photos were about to be published revealing that his girlfriend, actress and film director Asia Argento, was allegedly having an affair.
Woolever continued in her book: "'I hope you're doing OK,' I texted to him, and when he responded, 'I'll live, and we’ll survive,' I assumed that the "we" meant him and Asia (and) their complicated relationship.
"At 4:25 the next morning, my phone vibrated on the windowsill next to my bed, waking me from a light sleep. It was Kim, Tony’s agent. When I answered the call, she said, 'Tony has taken his life.'"
While Woolever's final conversation with her boss offered no hints at what was to come, Bourdain's last messages from Argento were considerably more fiery.
As RadarOnline.com reported at the time, Argento told Bourdain to "stop busting my balls" when he confronted her about the pics. He allegedly searched her name online "hundreds" of times after the photos were made public.
Bourdain allegedly sent Argento a text that read, "Is there anything I can do?" She reportedly wrote back, "stop busting my balls," causing the chef to simply respond with "OK." Hours later, he committed suicide.
As Radar has reported, Bourdain hanged himself with the belt from a bathrobe in his hotel bathroom. French cops concluded his death was a suicide and that "there (was) no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment."
Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny said there were no signs of violence on his body. Argento said at the time she was "beyond devastated" by his unexpected death.
Bourdain's relationship with Argento was rocky, and the two often split only to get back together. Despite their on-again, off-again romance, she broke down in tears when defending herself against those who held her responsible for his suicide.
"He cheated on me too. It wasn't a problem for us. But I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason too. I don't have it," she said in an interview at the time. "Maybe I would feel some solace in thinking there was something that happened."
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.