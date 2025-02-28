'Sex And The City' Star Kristin Davis Reveals the VERY 'Embarrassing' Reason She Didn't Want to Break-Up With Hollywood Hot-Head Alec Baldwin

Davis, who dated the It's Complicated star in 2001, told Lowe exactly why she was hesitant to break things off: Baldwin's impressive house.

She explained: "One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him was that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.

"I remember I was at work and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica (Parker), I don't know if it's going to work out with Alec and I but I just really love that house.' Which is literally like one of the only times I have felt that way."

"You know? I don't want to break up with this person because I like his house. It's so embarrassing to say that out loud but it's true."