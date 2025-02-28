'Sex And The City' Star Kristin Davis Reveals the VERY 'Embarrassing' Reason She Didn't Want to Break-Up With Hollywood Hot-Head Alec Baldwin
Sex and the City star Kristin Davis revealed the baffling reason she refused to call it quits on her relationship with Alec Baldwin.
The 60-year-old appeared on the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe and touched on the brief, but passionate time she had with the notorious hot-headed actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Davis, who dated the It's Complicated star in 2001, told Lowe exactly why she was hesitant to break things off: Baldwin's impressive house.
She explained: "One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him was that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.
"I remember I was at work and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica (Parker), I don't know if it's going to work out with Alec and I but I just really love that house.' Which is literally like one of the only times I have felt that way."
"You know? I don't want to break up with this person because I like his house. It's so embarrassing to say that out loud but it's true."
The home was bought by Baldwin in 1996. The 10,000-square-foot residence was put on the market in 2022, with the movie star making sure to let people know he "fell in love with this place the moment I came here."
Love and relationships have gone very differently for the stars since they dated, as Davis previously admitted it's been hard out there for her when it comes to dating.
She said: "Dating's tough as a single mom. My friends feel that I should be dating, because life is short. Sarah Jessica was going to put me on a dating app. I'm like, 'Sarah Jessica, I will kill you.' I was like, 'Do not!"
The actress adopted daughter Gemma in 2011 and son Wilson in 2018.
As for Baldwin, 66, he is now married to wife Hilaria. The couple share seven kids: Carmen, 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six, Eduardo and Maria, both four; and Ilaria, two.
The Beetlejuice star is also a dad to daughter Ireland, 29, with ex Kim Basinger.
However, while Davis has not been plagued by a scandal, Baldwin cannot say the same.
On October 27, 2021, on the New Mexico set of Baldwin's film Rust, the Hollywood star claimed a six-round gun he was handed for a scene went off without him pulling the trigger, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding another.
Baldwin saw his involuntary manslaughter charges dismissed, and has since gone on to talk about the trauma of the incident in the new TLC reality series, The Baldwins.
Hilaria said in the show's first episode: "Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline. He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?'"
Later on, Baldwin said: "This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, 'Wow, my kids. I can't get up.'
"That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never."
Despite the emotional scenes, a source told RadarOnline.com it's all for show.
The insider said: "Using the tragedy to promote his new reality show seems like a low blow. It's offensive and will probably backfire on him, his kids and his wife."