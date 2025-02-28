DOGE Boss Elon Musk Hints at Investigating 'Hundreds of Billions' Sent to Ukraine — After Trump Loses it and Battles President Volodymyr Zelensky in Shock Meeting
Tech mogul and Department of Government Efficency boss Elon Musk has hinted at investigating Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in a heated Oval Office meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musk appeared to suggest Ukraine has misspent U.S. military aid in an X post hours after Trump kicked Zelensky out of the White House following their failed discussion.
Zelensky traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump and Vice President Vance in hopes of coming to an agreement to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, which recently passed the three year mark since Vladimir Putin invaded the country.
But Zelensky and his team were reportedly told to leave the White House after their talks dissolved into chaos – and he left without signing the US-Ukraine rare minerals deal Trump previously touted.
Trump pressured Zelensky to make concessions with Russia or else "we're out," referring to U.S. support.
While attempting to explain his concerns about a ceasefire agreement with Russia, Zelensky was interrupted by the Vance and Trump, who insisted this time would be different as Putin "respects" him due to the impeachment investigation in his first term.
Vance further alleged the war had reached a breaking point due to the Biden administration's actions.
The intense discussion concluded with Trump and Vance berating Zelensky, as the vice president asked if he had ever "thanked" the U.S. for its support over the last three years and accused him of being "disrespectful."
While world leaders reacted to the disastrous meeting, Musk took to his social media platform and insinuated the Trump administration should investigate aid sent to Ukraine.
The DOGE boss wrote: "Time to find out what really happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine …"
Social media users flooded Musk's comments and corrected his suggestion that the government was sending "cash" overseas.
One X user wrote: "Dude, it was ammunition and weapons systems, we did NOT send "hundreds of billions" in cash..."
Another said: "Because our total contribution to them was approximately 300 billion. Much of it in arms and armaments, it's out there for anyone to find."
A third added: "This leads to the question: What if you found out that most of this money was physically transferred to your US military-industrial complex to finance supplies for the Ukrainians' fight against the aggressor?"
While some attempted to call out Musk, others agreed with the Tesla founder.
One supporter wrote: "Let’s find out and prosecute the money laundering criminals. We need to bring back accountability. When was the last time anyone has gone to jail for the crimes that get exposed daily?"
Another echoed: "Yes! @DOGE, do your thang!"
Musk wasn't the only one to turn to social media posting following the explosive meeting.
Trump took to Truth Social after Zelensky's abrupt departure.
His post stated: "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.
"It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.
" I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE."
"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump added.