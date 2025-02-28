DOGE Boss Elon Musk Hints at Investigating 'Hundreds of Billions' Sent to Ukraine — After Trump Loses it and Battles President Volodymyr Zelensky in Shock Meeting

Zelensky traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump and Vice President Vance in hopes of coming to an agreement to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, which recently passed the three year mark since Vladimir Putin invaded the country.

But Zelensky and his team were reportedly told to leave the White House after their talks dissolved into chaos – and he left without signing the US-Ukraine rare minerals deal Trump previously touted.

Trump pressured Zelensky to make concessions with Russia or else "we're out," referring to U.S. support.