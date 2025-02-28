Kathy Griffin Trolls Comic Jack Black Over His HYGIENE In Rare Chat About Their Whirlwind Romance — But Admits She 'Kept Sleeping With Him' Despite Filthy Habits
Kathy Griffin opened up about her one-time romance with comedian Jack Black – and didn't hold back when exposing his hygiene habits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outspoke comic confessed on the first episode of her new YouTube show, Kathy Griffin: Talk Your Head Off, that she "kept sleeping" with Black despite his unbecoming bathroom habits.
In the episode, Griffin showed off a picture of her and then-boyfriend Black cuddled up on a couch before she dived into her experience with School of Rock star, while noting "dating" was a "loose term" for their time together.
After rambling about how she previously shared about dating Black in her book, which she titled in hopes of landing on Oprah's book club list, Griffin got back on track and dived into their relationship.
She said: "Okay, back to Jack Black. He was the first boyfriend I ever had were other bros thought I was cool because of was dating him."
Griffin continued: "And by the way, dating is a very loose term."
She then recalled Black's "straight guy" hygiene habits.
The comedian said: "He used to have this apartment on Vermont, so one night I spent the night there, and the next day I'm in the shower, and I remember saying to him – I get off on the bath mat – and I said, 'I need a shower towel.'
"And he says, 'You're standing on it.'"
With a deadpan look on her face, she added: "You guys, that's straight guys.
"He had one bath math slash towel that he used for both – and that was it."
Griffin then joked, "So, naturally, I kept sleeping with him."
While on the subject of her romance with Black, Griffin further confessed how Andy Dick spoiled their relationship.
Griffin explained: "Oh! You know who got in between us? Not as a couple but like, he started hanging out with Andy Dick a lot... and Andy Dick is also someone you feel free to Google because there's quite a history there, I believe he spent some time incarcerated in Lake Elsinore, California, which is... something.
"I think Jack just got bored with me, but anyways, he was a fun boyfriend to have because he's an amazing singer.
"You probably know that because of School of Rock, but he would sing to me sometimes! Isn't that sweet?"
On social media, Griffin's followers were both mortified and amused to learn of Black owning a single bath towel.
One TikTok user commented on a clip she shared: "I would literally pass away if that happened to me."
Others found the story relatable and commented: "The towel thing is so real. so is still sleeping with him," and, "I fear we’ve all been Jack Blacked at least once Kathy," while others chimed in, "And no toilet paper in the bathroom…. Or tissues….. or paper towels….. OR ANY PAPER PRODUCT OF ANY KIND TO WIPE WITH. (Still traumatized…)."
Some found the story fitting for the wacky actor, adding: "I would expect nothing less from Jack Black."