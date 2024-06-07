Home > News > Kathy Griffin Exclusive Details Kathy Griffin's 'Homeless' Ex Accuses Her of 'Threatening' to Call Cops if He Enters Marital Home, Demands $21k for Hotel Stays in Prenup War Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin filed for divorce in December. By: Whitney Vasquez Jun. 7 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Kathy Griffin's estranged husband is ready for war with the comedian. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Randy Bick accused Griffin of violating their prenuptial agreement by allegedly refusing to let him inside their marital home to collect his personal belongings after she filed for divorce. As this outlet reported, the 63-year-old funny gal filed for divorce on December 28, 2023, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary and almost a week after a couple's therapy session on December 23.

Source: MEGA They were about to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary when she pulled the plug on their marriage.

Bick, 45, is demanding the court order Griffin to allow him access to their Los Angeles mansion so he can "inventory and collect" his property. He cites the prenup they signed before saying "I do" in January 2020. “I had the right to stay in the marital residence for 90 days starting December 28, 2023. However, [Griffin] has refused to allow me to reside in the residence since insisting I leave the residence," her ex charged.

According to Bick, he only brought necessities for the weekend when Griffin allegedly asked him for "time apart" during Christmas. "I packed a small duffle bag with some clothes and toiletries and left for the weekend. When I told [Griffin] that I would be returning home, she refused to allow me to return and threatened, without any basis whatsoever, to “call the cops” if I were to return to the residence,” his declaration read.

Source: MEGA Randy's accusing his ex of refusing to let him inside their marital home.

Bick claimed his ex would not let him on the property and “packed and boxed“ his stuff "without my review, consent, or approval.” Griffin's estranged husband said he found himself "homeless" and "unemployed" after allegedly being kicked out of the home. “Upon termination of our relationship, I not only found myself homeless, but also suddenly unemployed and without any source of income to financially support myself through this inherently expensive transition. I have not yet been successful in securing new employment but have been actively interviewing and pursuing a new position,” he stated.

Bick said there's no reason for Griffin to allegedly treat him poorly during their divorce. “I have always treated Petitioner with love and respect and have never given her a reason to feel unsafe with me in the home. Despite the fact that she has filed for divorce, there is no reason that I should not receive the courtesy and respect that I deserve as both a long-term employee and, more importantly, her husband and partner," he claimed.

Source: MEGA He also wants $21k for lodging after finding himself "homeless."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Bick is demanding the judge order his famous ex to cover the bills for his hotel and Airbnb stays after allegedly kicking him out of the marital home. He said the total reimbursement for his lodging is a whopping $21k — and that's not all. Bick also wants Griffin to pay $22k for his legal fees and put him back on her health insurance plan.

Source: MEGA Griffin demanded Randy be cut off from spousal support.

This isn't the first time they've fought over money. After Bick requested spousal support, the comedian rushed to court and demanded that his request be terminated. While their marriage was short, the pair went through a lot. They tied the knot in January 2020 but began dating almost a decade before in 2011, and during their union, Griffin underwent surgery to remove cancer in her lungs.

