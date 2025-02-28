Gene Hackman Branded a 'Hermit For YEARS' Before Tragic Death With Wife and Dog — As His Hugely Strict Diet and Exercise Regime Is Revealed

Hackman, who was 95 when he died, retired from his Hollywood lifestyle in 2004, heading off to New Mexico, where he spent his time painting and writing.

Neighbors described the Superman star as a quiet part of the community. One said: "He drove a beat-up old pickup and was just like everyone else. He didn't expect special treatment."

Another would routinely see him at the local coffeehouse: "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape. He seemed kind of sad and lonely."

But Hackman wasn't alone, joined in his tiny town by second wife Arakawa, whom he first met in the mid-1980s at a gym in California, where the classically trained pianist worked part-time while pursuing a career in classical music.

One insider said the star wouldn't have had it any other way: "He was spending the sunset of his life seeing no one other than his wife Betsy."