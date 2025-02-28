Gene Hackman Branded a 'Hermit For YEARS' Before Tragic Death With Wife and Dog — As His Hugely Strict Diet and Exercise Regime Is Revealed
Gene Hackman lived his final days out of the Hollywood spotlight, RadarOnline.com can share, rarely leaving his Santa Fe ranch home.
The two-time Oscar winner was found dead in that home on Wednesday, next to his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their family dog.
Hackman, who was 95 when he died, retired from his Hollywood lifestyle in 2004, heading off to New Mexico, where he spent his time painting and writing.
Neighbors described the Superman star as a quiet part of the community. One said: "He drove a beat-up old pickup and was just like everyone else. He didn't expect special treatment."
Another would routinely see him at the local coffeehouse: "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape. He seemed kind of sad and lonely."
But Hackman wasn't alone, joined in his tiny town by second wife Arakawa, whom he first met in the mid-1980s at a gym in California, where the classically trained pianist worked part-time while pursuing a career in classical music.
One insider said the star wouldn't have had it any other way: "He was spending the sunset of his life seeing no one other than his wife Betsy."
Arakawa reportedly welcomed the role of Hackman's nutritionist – making sure to keep him healthy in his last years.
According to TMZ, Hackman's friend and former business partner Doug Lanham said Arakawa kept the Unforgiven star to a strict diet.
Lanham revealed the meal plan relied heavily on foods like halibut or rice-paper salmon. However, Hackman would sneak a cheat meal every so often when he and Lanham went golfing.
Hackman's healthy habits only lead to more questions about his shocking death. As RadarOnline.com shared, the couple appeared to be happy during their marriage before their lifeless bodies were found at their $4million mansion.
The pair's death is now being viewed as "suspicious," as they were each found in separate rooms less than a year after being seen holding on to each other tightly during a public outing.
Deputies discovered the couples' bodies "mummified" at their home, two weeks since the two had last been seen.
According to a search warrant, Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was also found with the same signs of decomposition as his wife, a sheriff revealed. No suicide note was left at the scene.
Pills were also discovered scattered around in their bathroom as well as near Arakawa's body in the bedroom. The actor was in the home's mudroom, the warrant read.
The identities of both Hackman and Arakawa were not released for nearly 12 hours due to the condition of the bodies.
Hackman was discovered fully clothed in a room off the kitchen – his cane laid out next to him. He displayed the same signs of decomposition as his wife.
One of their three dogs, a German Shepherd, was also found dead in a closet, while the other two were alive.
