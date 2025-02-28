'Does He WANT Kicked Out?!' Prince Harry 'Attacks' Donald Trump, Prez's First Buddy Elon Musk and MAGA — Despite His U.S. Visa Drugs Row that Could See Him Booted From America
Prince Harry appeared to make a dig at Donald Trump and "First Buddy" Elon Musk – even with the Duke of Sussex's U.S. visa on the line.
The 40-year-old made an unexpected stop at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles and touched on the lack of morals from those in leadership positions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his speech, Harry called out those who prefer "power and control" over "basic morals and empathy."
He said: "Now this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors – from politics to tech – can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people.
"When service to others is sacrificed for personal gain. When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control. But I'm not gonna get into all that now."
Musk and Trump have gone above and beyond trying to cut government waste, with thousands of people losing their jobs.
Harry also urged "those with positions of influence" to help put an end to "misinformation" on social media.
While the royal did not specifically name Trump or the Tesla billionaire in his speech, many users were quick to make up their own mind.
"Did Prince Harry just take a dig at Trump and Musk," one person said, and another added, "If he continues to make veiled swipes at Trump and interferes politically, Trump could notify the proper agencies to deport him.."
A critic raged: "Harry is taking a risk criticizing Trump, he may get kicked out of America!"
This comes after Trump, 78, made it clear he would look into deporting Harry over his visa issues and previous drug use.
Conservative Heritage Foundation think-tank previously filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security, questioning whether Harry's visa application for his January 2020 stateside move was properly vetted.
The lawsuit was filed after the dad-of-two admitted in his Spare memoir that he'd taken drugs including cocaine and magic mushrooms when he was younger. The Heritage Foundation asked his records to be made public.
All U.S. visa applicants need to disclose current and past drug use. In September, a judge ruled that Harry's application should remain private.
Earlier this week, however, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly agreed to release some of his visa documents.
The release of the documents will allegedly provide insight into whether Harry was dishonest about his drug use on his immigration application.
Previously, a source claimed Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is worried sick about the possibility he will be booted from the U.S. – the couple currently reside in Los Angeles.
The insider said: "Harry's worried about deportation happening, he's worried about leaving. Meghan fears Harry having to leave the US too.
"They're both feeling very unsettled right now, what with everything going on in America, plus all the pressure on them do to well with their projects"
Trump, however, may have changed his tune about deporting Harry.
He said earlier this month about possibly making Harry leave: “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Harry and Markle have been plagued with rumors they are headed towards a divorce, as the Duchess of Sussex continues to try and find her footing in the entertainment industry.