'Does He WANT Kicked Out?!' Prince Harry 'Attacks' Donald Trump, Prez's First Buddy Elon Musk and MAGA — Despite His U.S. Visa Drugs Row that Could See Him Booted From America

The 40-year-old made an unexpected stop at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles and touched on the lack of morals from those in leadership positions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry appeared to make a dig at Donald Trump and "First Buddy" Elon Musk – even with the Duke of Sussex's U.S. visa on the line.

Meanwhile, Harry is said to be traveling and spending more nights away from his wife and kids.

During his speech, Harry called out those who prefer "power and control" over "basic morals and empathy."

He said: "Now this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors – from politics to tech – can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people.

"When service to others is sacrificed for personal gain. When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control. But I'm not gonna get into all that now."

Musk and Trump have gone above and beyond trying to cut government waste, with thousands of people losing their jobs.