EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Gift Bags Most Insane Products Revealed — Including ILLUMINATI Membership, Sustainable Luxury Dog Wear and Weed-Infused Margaritas

As has been the case for years now, L.A.-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is presenting its "Everyone Wins" gift bags at the Academy Awards.

And the bags are expertly curated with obscure extravagances only the celebs can appreciate.

For instance, many of the gifts and offers have some sort of cosmetic connection. "Ultra-luxury transformative skincare products," a "20-piece luxury gift box of silky-smooth lip care," a "NASA-inspired red light sleep therapy device," and something called a "Sacred Glow Skincare Ritual."

Stars are also offered a series of "body contouring procedures" from ArtLipo, which, according to an online search, offers procedures to create "celebrity arms" for $17,000 and "360 Thighs" for $22,000.

If that doesn't work, there's also a supply of "Luxurious Anti-Shapewear" from Skanties.