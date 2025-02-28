EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Gift Bags Most Insane Products Revealed — Including ILLUMINATI Membership, Sustainable Luxury Dog Wear and Weed-Infused Margaritas
Oscar night losers will be able to drown their sorrows in exotic drinks or forget their cares and get high as a kite, RadarOnline.com can reveal thank to this year's lavish Academy Awards Swag Bag.
The gift bags, given to the top acting and directing nominees at the Academy Awards, are packed with six figures worth some of the strangest freebies only Hollywood bigwigs could ever imagine.
As has been the case for years now, L.A.-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is presenting its "Everyone Wins" gift bags at the Academy Awards.
And the bags are expertly curated with obscure extravagances only the celebs can appreciate.
For instance, many of the gifts and offers have some sort of cosmetic connection. "Ultra-luxury transformative skincare products," a "20-piece luxury gift box of silky-smooth lip care," a "NASA-inspired red light sleep therapy device," and something called a "Sacred Glow Skincare Ritual."
Stars are also offered a series of "body contouring procedures" from ArtLipo, which, according to an online search, offers procedures to create "celebrity arms" for $17,000 and "360 Thighs" for $22,000.
If that doesn't work, there's also a supply of "Luxurious Anti-Shapewear" from Skanties.
The cannabis craze has swept into the gift bags as well – with companies taking full advantage of California's legal marijuana laws. Bags will include pot pre-rolls, "music-inspired" weed, and THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas.
Stars can then shake off the munchies with treats like air-roasted cashews, handcrafted artisanal chocolate covered pretzels, and chocolate-covered freeze-dried raspberries.
And don't think organizers have forgotten man's best friend. Celeb pups will be showered with "sustainable luxury dog wear and toss pillows," while their owners enjoy PETA's custom "Let Monkeys Swing Free!" portable hammock."
There is also a strangely unspecific chance to apparently join the Illuminati, thanks to an offer of a "choice of Illuminati membership or private live show from celebrity mentalist Carl Christman."
Some of the swag does serve a deeper purpose in light of the recently devastating L.A. wildfires. And in this case, it's not just the celebs who will benefit.
The company behind the swag bags insists they are doing their part to help the community as well.
Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, explained: "As I looked at the products we had gathered for our first big event of 2025, I realized what a wonderful care package they would make.
"With that in mind, the company teamed up with local charities "to make dozens of local deliveries to victims of the fires that ravaged our glorious city."
The charity care packages will include a complimentary 3-month disaster recovery membership from Bright Harbor, which helps survivors navigate the complexities of insurance, government benefits and vendor remediation.
EXCLUSIVE: Royal DIVORCE Bombshell! Meghan Markle Is 'Sleeping Apart' From Husband Prince Harry — And How Public 'Pressure' Has Duchess Hanging By a Thread
Fary brushed aside any negative feedback about the bags, defending them as good for everyone: "While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back.
"This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community."
The bags also allow the celeb recipients to pay it forward themselves, as they can donate their swag to those in need.
Fary said: "Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients' need but out of a desire to brighten someone's day and to acknowledge a job well done."