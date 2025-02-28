Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > The Oscars
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Gift Bags Most Insane Products Revealed — Including ILLUMINATI Membership, Sustainable Luxury Dog Wear and Weed-Infused Margaritas

photo collage of swag bag goodies
Source: Distinctive Assets/Mega

Swag Bag items include the exotic and bizarre this year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Oscar night losers will be able to drown their sorrows in exotic drinks or forget their cares and get high as a kite, RadarOnline.com can reveal thank to this year's lavish Academy Awards Swag Bag.

The gift bags, given to the top acting and directing nominees at the Academy Awards, are packed with six figures worth some of the strangest freebies only Hollywood bigwigs could ever imagine.

Article continues below advertisement
oscar swag bag
Source: Distinctive Assets

Swag Bags are ready to go at the Academy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

As has been the case for years now, L.A.-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is presenting its "Everyone Wins" gift bags at the Academy Awards.

And the bags are expertly curated with obscure extravagances only the celebs can appreciate.

For instance, many of the gifts and offers have some sort of cosmetic connection. "Ultra-luxury transformative skincare products," a "20-piece luxury gift box of silky-smooth lip care," a "NASA-inspired red light sleep therapy device," and something called a "Sacred Glow Skincare Ritual."

Stars are also offered a series of "body contouring procedures" from ArtLipo, which, according to an online search, offers procedures to create "celebrity arms" for $17,000 and "360 Thighs" for $22,000.

If that doesn't work, there's also a supply of "Luxurious Anti-Shapewear" from Skanties.

Article continues below advertisement
oscar swag bag
Source: Distinctive Assets

Among the goodies is body sculpting procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

The cannabis craze has swept into the gift bags as well – with companies taking full advantage of California's legal marijuana laws. Bags will include pot pre-rolls, "music-inspired" weed, and THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas.

Stars can then shake off the munchies with treats like air-roasted cashews, handcrafted artisanal chocolate covered pretzels, and chocolate-covered freeze-dried raspberries.

And don't think organizers have forgotten man's best friend. Celeb pups will be showered with "sustainable luxury dog wear and toss pillows," while their owners enjoy PETA's custom "Let Monkeys Swing Free!" portable hammock."

There is also a strangely unspecific chance to apparently join the Illuminati, thanks to an offer of a "choice of Illuminati membership or private live show from celebrity mentalist Carl Christman."

Article continues below advertisement
oscar swag bag
Source: Distinctive Assets

The packages go to the top category nominees.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the swag does serve a deeper purpose in light of the recently devastating L.A. wildfires. And in this case, it's not just the celebs who will benefit.

The company behind the swag bags insists they are doing their part to help the community as well.

Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, explained: "As I looked at the products we had gathered for our first big event of 2025, I realized what a wonderful care package they would make.

"With that in mind, the company teamed up with local charities "to make dozens of local deliveries to victims of the fires that ravaged our glorious city."

The charity care packages will include a complimentary 3-month disaster recovery membership from Bright Harbor, which helps survivors navigate the complexities of insurance, government benefits and vendor remediation.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

EXCLUSIVE: Royal DIVORCE Bombshell! Meghan Markle Is 'Sleeping Apart' From Husband Prince Harry — And How Public 'Pressure' Has Duchess Hanging By a Thread

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy

EXCLUSIVE: Read the 'Proof' CIA Murdered RFK in 'Deep State Plot' — With Whistleblower Revealing Why Bobby Had to Die and How 13 Shots Were Fired at Doomed Politician

Article continues below advertisement
oscars logo
Source: Mega

The Academy Awards air Sunday night.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Fary brushed aside any negative feedback about the bags, defending them as good for everyone: "While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back.

"This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community."

The bags also allow the celeb recipients to pay it forward themselves, as they can donate their swag to those in need.

Fary said: "Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients' need but out of a desire to brighten someone's day and to acknowledge a job well done."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.