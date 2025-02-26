Your tip
Exclusive: Oscars to Give Celebrities Pricey Swag Bags Amid L.A. Fire Relief And Recovery in Brutally 'Tone-Deaf' Decision — 'This Country Is Sick!'

Split photo of Oscar, Swag products
Source: Richard Harbaugh/©A.M.P.A.S.;Distinctive Assets

The Academy Awards swag bags are valued at six figures.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Hollywood's biggest night is often a celebrated chance for stars to snag some high quality swag. Everything from lavish vacations to luxurious spa days can be found in the now-infamous Oscar award swag bags.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal there has been pushback about celebs being showered with gifts this year, in light of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires – even if some of the goods include help for others.

heidi montag reveals items regrets leaving behind mansion la wildfires
Source: MEGA

The Oscars will spotlight fire relief efforts.

As has been the case for years now, L.A.-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is presenting its "Everyone Wins" gift bags to the top acting and directing nominees at the Academy Awards.

The bags are packed with six figures worth of goodies, including all-inclusive vacations to Maldives and Sri Lanka, sparkling jewelry, fine wine, and all the cosmetic enhancements one could imagine.

Also included this year for the stars is over a million dollars worth of personalized disaster recovery services from Bright Harbor, which helps survivors navigate the complexities of insurance, government benefits and vendor remediation.

mega
Source: Mega

Nominees for top categories, like Demi Moore, will be given the swag bags.

Critics online have slammed the businesses behind the bags for spoiling celebs while so many others are still sifting through what's left of their homes.

In an online thread, one person expressed: "1million in fire relief to rich people? This country is sick."

Another detailed: "This still feels a little tone deaf. So many people just lost everything and they are handing out $50k toward rebuilding multi-million dollar homes.

"Those vouchers could do much more good in the hands of people who have no tie to the Oscars, but that doesn’t get the company publicity, I guess."

While a third suggested: "It's like they're trying to be offensive."

oscars logo
Source: Mega

The Academy Awards air Sunday night.

But the company behind the swag bags insists they are doing their part to help the community as well.

Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, explained: "As I looked at the products we had gathered for our first big event of 2025, I realized what a wonderful care package they would make.

"With that in mind, the company teamed up with local charities "to make dozens of local deliveries to victims of the fires that ravaged our glorious city."

The charity care packages will include a complimentary 3-month disaster recovery membership from Bright Harbor.

They'll also include special gifts donated from companies including L'Oréal Paris, LOFT, Frontera Wines and many more.

Fary brushed aside any negative feedback about the bags, defending them as good for everyone: "While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back.

"This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community."

The bags also allow the celeb recipients to pay it forward themselves, as they can donate their swag to those in need.

Fary said: "Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients' need but out of a desire to brighten someone's day and to acknowledge a job well done."

