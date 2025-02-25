Trump's Brutal White House Regime Hurtling Towards 'Massive Collapse' Within Only 30 DAYS, Warns One of World's Top Political Gurus
The entire Trump administration could be on the brink of fully "collapsing" in as little as 30 days.
As the public reacts to the sweeping actions of the executive branch, Democratic strategist James Carville warned the president's "low approval" and slashed federal spending has already plunged the country into a troubling decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Carville recently discussed the administration's unprecedented recent actions during a conversation with Mediaite's Dan Abrams, where he predicted the looming fate.
He said: "I believe that this administration, in less than 30 days, is in the midst of a massive collapse and particularly a collapse in public opinion."
Carville went on: "It’s collapsing right now. We’re in the midst of a collapse. This is the lowest approval, not even close, that any president has ever had at a comparable time."
The political guru also pointed out how Trump's approval ratings have already fallen from a "pretty damn good poll” and predicted it would be "easy pickings" in about six weeks.
Additionally, Carville doesn't think Republicans will be able to pass a reconciliation package to address the country's debt. GOP leaders will likely need to turn to House Democrats, who Carville said would surprise the American public on this issue.
He explained: "I think they know exactly what they’re doing and they know exactly what’s going to happen. I've never been mistaken."
Carville's recent comments build on his previous predictions of the Trump administration's collapse, stating Democrats don't need to act aggressively – as Trump's poll numbers suggest the collapse has already begun.
The poll showed the president's approval dropping from the low 50s to the upper 30s.
Concern is growing rapidly nationwide as the Trump administration pushes to cut federal spending through Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Thousands of federal workers are losing their jobs as DOGE examines various agencies, potentially accessing sensitive information.
Tensions are also rising among Trump's allies, with Musk and the Office of Personnel Management asking federal employees to report their accomplishments from the past week.
Last week, the Tesla tycoon warned federal employees they'd be fired if they didn’t respond to his e-mail asking to list their duties amid concerns some government workers neglect their inbox due to feeling "too comfortable" in their roles.
He gave his reasoning behind sending the threatening e-mail on Sunday, saying it was intended to check "who had a pulse and two working neurons."
On X, Musk wrote: "Consistent with President Trump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.
"Failure to respond will be taken as a resignations."
Employees were told to respond by Monday evening, which caused panic throughout the workforce.
The move has already divided MAGA appointees, with Tulsi Gabbard joining Kash Patel in directing staff to defy Musk's order.
Other department heads, such as Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Kristi Noem, also instructed their employees to disregard the request – with Patel stressing that the FBI oversees the review processes.