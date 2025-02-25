Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Brutal White House Regime Hurtling Towards 'Massive Collapse' Within Only 30 DAYS, Warns One of World's Top Political Gurus

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration may 'collapse' in just one month's time according to one expert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The entire Trump administration could be on the brink of fully "collapsing" in as little as 30 days.

As the public reacts to the sweeping actions of the executive branch, Democratic strategist James Carville warned the president's "low approval" and slashed federal spending has already plunged the country into a troubling decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
james carville
Source: MEGA

Democratic strategist James Carville warned the country is already in the 'midst of a collapse.'

Article continues below advertisement

Carville recently discussed the administration's unprecedented recent actions during a conversation with Mediaite's Dan Abrams, where he predicted the looming fate.

He said: "I believe that this administration, in less than 30 days, is in the midst of a massive collapse and particularly a collapse in public opinion."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump spongebob squarepants federal employees elon musk doge email
Source: MEGA

Carville said Trump has the 'lowest approval' of any president at a 'comparable time.'

Article continues below advertisement

Carville went on: "It’s collapsing right now. We’re in the midst of a collapse. This is the lowest approval, not even close, that any president has ever had at a comparable time."

The political guru also pointed out how Trump's approval ratings have already fallen from a "pretty damn good poll” and predicted it would be "easy pickings" in about six weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Carville doesn't think Republicans will be able to pass a reconciliation package to address the country's debt. GOP leaders will likely need to turn to House Democrats, who Carville said would surprise the American public on this issue.

He explained: "I think they know exactly what they’re doing and they know exactly what’s going to happen. I've never been mistaken."

Article continues below advertisement

Carville's recent comments build on his previous predictions of the Trump administration's collapse, stating Democrats don't need to act aggressively – as Trump's poll numbers suggest the collapse has already begun.

The poll showed the president's approval dropping from the low 50s to the upper 30s.

Article continues below advertisement

Concern is growing rapidly nationwide as the Trump administration pushes to cut federal spending through Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Thousands of federal workers are losing their jobs as DOGE examines various agencies, potentially accessing sensitive information.

Tensions are also rising among Trump's allies, with Musk and the Office of Personnel Management asking federal employees to report their accomplishments from the past week.

Article continues below advertisement
read shocking texts elon musk fires back baby moma ashley st clair
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration pushed to cut federal spending through Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, the Tesla tycoon warned federal employees they'd be fired if they didn’t respond to his e-mail asking to list their duties amid concerns some government workers neglect their inbox due to feeling "too comfortable" in their roles.

He gave his reasoning behind sending the threatening e-mail on Sunday, saying it was intended to check "who had a pulse and two working neurons."

Article continues below advertisement

On X, Musk wrote: "Consistent with President Trump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.

"Failure to respond will be taken as a resignations."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk Gives 'Geeky, Patronizing' Reason Behind Email to Federal Staff As Uproar Grows Over his Productivity Demand: 'No Way This is Real World'

Photo of Donald Trump.

Inside Trump's War on Migrant Kids: President Slammed for Latest 'Fascist' Hunt as He Orders ICE to Track Down 'Unaccompanied Minors'

Article continues below advertisement

Employees were told to respond by Monday evening, which caused panic throughout the workforce.

The move has already divided MAGA appointees, with Tulsi Gabbard joining Kash Patel in directing staff to defy Musk's order.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk donald trump
Source: MEGA

Many of Trump's allies have already become divided following Musk's latest stunt.

Other department heads, such as Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Kristi Noem, also instructed their employees to disregard the request – with Patel stressing that the FBI oversees the review processes.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.