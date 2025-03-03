Karla Sofía Gascón Got Personal Security Guard at Academy Awards Following the 'Emilia Pérez' Star's Racist Scandal — After Radar Revealed Ceremony Was 'Ramping Up' Protection
Kara Sofia Gascón was said to be well protected at the 2025 Academy Awards after the actress received brutal backlash for her racist tweets.
The Emilia Pérez star received a round of applause at the awards show after making an unexpected appearance to support the Netflix film, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old was spotted at the bar during a break from Sunday evening's ceremony, but she was not alone according to Page Six. The Hollywood star not only had her agent and a Netflix publicist by her side, she also had her own security guard.
A bystander told the outlet: "I’ve been coming here for 15 or 16 years, and I’ve never seen that before.”
A source also claimed the Academy may have provided Gascón security, as celebrities are not allowed to bring their own security into the event.
Another insider claimed Gascón did not respond to reporters at the bar and any opportunity for an interview was rejected by the star's team. However, the Oscar-nominee did not go unscathed as the night's host Conan O'Brien made sure to take a dig at her.
The funnyman said while on stage: "(The film) Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three times more than the record set by the publicist of Karla Sofía Gascón."
"Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” O’Brien added, referring to last year's host.
All this comes after an Academy Awards source told RadarOnline.com the show was looking to increase their security, after right-wingers claimed Gascón – the first transgender actor to be nominated for an Academy Award — was "stealing" the nomination from stars born as women.
The insider said at the time: "The committee is taking the situation very seriously indeed.
"There have been multiple threats online and via email and the fact that Donald Trump seems to have declared war on the trans community means there is a very real threat of a protest and of violence on the night. We are talking about a stream of hate against the nomination."
The source concluded: "All security arrangements are being reviewed and security will be beefed up on the day depending on how high the threat level appears to be. They just want to keep everyone safe."
On the first day of Trump's second term, he directed the federal government to recognize only two, biologically distinct sexes – male and female.
Gascón's Oscar journey was completely derailed after old anti-Islam and George Floyd posts on her social media resurfaced.
A November 2020 tweet written by Gascón read: "I'm sorry. Is it just my impression, or is there more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school, there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year, instead of English, we'll have to teach Arabic."
On the subject of Floyd, the movie star previously wrote: "I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They are both wrong."
Gascón has since apologized for her past tweets.
She said: "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt."
"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”