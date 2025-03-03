George and Amal's Divorce 'OFFICIAL' as Actor's Work Drives Them Thousands of Miles Apart: 'They are on a Trial Separation'
George and Amal Clooney are rumored to be heading for divorce after insiders claimed the couple is on a "trial separation" while living thousands of miles apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
George, 63, and Amal, 47, have been married since 2014 and share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander together, but sources claimed their marriage has been put under strain due to their individual work commitments.
While the 63-year-old has taken a step back from Hollywood, he hasn't necessarily stopped working.
Instead, he's taking his big-screen talents to Broadway – and the shift is said to have sparked a rift between the couple.
Insiders claimed the physical distance has started to weigh on the couple's 10-year marriage.
A source said: "As proud as (Amal) is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours.
"She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship."
George is currently preparing to make his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck in New York City, while his human rights lawyer wife has started a new gig in Oxford – and has taken the couple's twins to live with her in the U.K.
Amal studied at the University of Oxford and will be returning to campus as a professor.
An insider noted: "It's easy to criticize her for not being by George's side, but they have always put their kids first, and they're doing so well with their routine in Oxfordshire.
"She knows taking on this job in Oxford sets the seal on her plans to continue raising the kids in the U.K., but it may come at a price."
Still, the long-distance arrangement has been difficult for Amal to digest.
While sources said she's "100 percent supportive" of her husband's Broadway debut as it takes him away from "fake" Hollywood, which she's never been very fond of, it has also forced him to live thousands of miles away from his family.
The insider added: "Amal's been encouraging him to try and step back from Hollywood for some time – she's clever enough to get on with people, but she never felt comfortable or fitted in."
'Emilia Pérez' Actress Karla Sofía Gascón Accused of 'Ambushing' Co-Star Selena Gomez at 2025 Oscars After Racist Tweet Scandal — 'It Was Despicable Behavior!'
The couple has taken steps to distance themselves from the Hollywood bubble, including their charitable ventures and building a home in France, but still, George has been sucked back in with recent projects.
They continued: "She wasn't happy about him teaming up with Brad (Pitt) and it didn't seem genuine for them to be buddying up when Brad's hardly in George's life any more.
"It wasn't a very comfortable situation for her. It's safe to say she's secretly pleased there's no sequel."
Despite the strains of their new living arrangement, the source noted Amal will continue to support her husband.
The insider said: "One of the things George always loved about Amal is she never boxed him in as 'just an actor.'
"She's always been hugely influential in getting him to try new things, from politics to writing and now theater."