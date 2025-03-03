George and Amal's Divorce 'OFFICIAL' as Actor's Work Drives Them Thousands of Miles Apart: 'They are on a Trial Separation'

A source said: "As proud as (Amal) is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours.

"She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship."

George is currently preparing to make his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck in New York City, while his human rights lawyer wife has started a new gig in Oxford – and has taken the couple's twins to live with her in the U.K.