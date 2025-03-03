'Emilia Pérez' Actress Karla Sofía Gascón Accused of 'Ambushing' Co-Star Selena Gomez at 2025 Oscars After Racist Tweet Scandal — 'It Was Despicable Behavior!'

After not attending award shows the last few weeks, Gascón shocked viewers by attending the biggest night in Hollywood.

The controversial star's attendance was acknowledged during host Conan O'Brien's opening monologue.

O'Brien joked: "Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist."

As the crowd groaned, the host shouted: "What?"

While the startled audience continued to settle back down, O'Brien did an uncomfortable dance on stage.

He then joked, "Karla, if you tweet about the Oscars tonight, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."