'Emilia Pérez' Actress Karla Sofía Gascón Accused of 'Ambushing' Co-Star Selena Gomez at 2025 Oscars After Racist Tweet Scandal — 'It Was Despicable Behavior!'
Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has been accused of "ambushing" her co-star Selena Gomez at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday night.
RadarOnline.com can report on the very awkward exchange between the co-stars following the transgender actress' shocking racist tweet scandal.
After not attending award shows the last few weeks, Gascón shocked viewers by attending the biggest night in Hollywood.
The controversial star's attendance was acknowledged during host Conan O'Brien's opening monologue.
O'Brien joked: "Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist."
As the crowd groaned, the host shouted: "What?"
While the startled audience continued to settle back down, O'Brien did an uncomfortable dance on stage.
He then joked, "Karla, if you tweet about the Oscars tonight, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."
The camera showed Gascón, who was sitting in the audience and appeared thankful to receive an applause, which then led to a fury of backlash on social media.
One person on X tweeted: "Hollywood is so f---ing hypocritical it's actually hysterical, you spend weeks pretending to condemn Karla Sofía Gascón just to invite her to the #Oscars & have Conan on stage, giving her a f---ing warm welcome as if she hasn't eviscerated the cultures of everyone in that room."
Another added: "They all f---ing cheered and clapped for Karla Sofía Gascón. Hollywood loves to act like they embrace diversity and that they're liberal yet they all f---ing clapped for a racist, Islamophobic woman who called the 2021 Oscars an 'afro Korean festival.' Shameful."
A third said: "Was surprised he did that in front of her."
As previously reported, Gascón has been in damage control ever since years-old disturbing posts on her social media resurfaced before she deleted.
In addition to racist and disgusting tweets – she even posted comments about her Emilia Perez co-star Gomez, calling her a "rich rat who plays the poor b---h whenever she can."
On Sunday night, Gascón was spotted approaching Gomez in the audience to say hello.
One user wrote: "Selena is so gracious and educated, (it's) obvious Gascon ambushed her as always, despicable behavior."
Another said: "Leave Selena alone."
A third added: "Selena should have ignored, but I'm sure Karla wanted to say hi with all the cameras around to make it seem like all is ok. She's disgusting. Bye Karla."
Shortly after the racist tweets were revealed, Gomez spoke out about the scandal while accepting the Virtuosos Award.
The former Disney star said: "Some of the magic has disappeared. But I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done and I'm just grateful."
She added: "I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could."