Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford, 82, and Wife of 14 Years Calista Flockhart, 60, at Center of Marriage Split Rumors as Couple Have Been Apart for THREE MONTHS: 'She's Flourishing Without Him'

Split photo of Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's bi-coastal living arrangement could become their new normal.

Profile Image

March 3 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart are at the center of split rumors after insiders claimed the pair have allegedly been living apart for three months, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed Flockhart, 60, has been "flourishing" without 82-year-old Ford.

Article continues below advertisement
harrison ford calista flockhart living separately divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Ford and Flockhart have sparked split concerns among their inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement

A few weeks ago, the Shrinking star and the Ally McBeal actress entered a foreign territory in their 14-year marriage: living separately.

Flockhart was said to have packed up and moved to New York City, while Ford remained in Los Angeles.

The so-called trial separation was said to spark concerns among the couple's inner circle, who reportedly wondered if the distance could lead to divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
harrison ford calista flockhart living separately divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Sources said Flockhart is 'absolutely loving' her solo time in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

While Ford stays in sunny California all by himself, Flockhart is said to be embracing life in the Big Apple, where she's starring in the off-Broadway play, Curse of the Starving Class with Christian Slater.

A friend close to the actress revealed: "Calista is absolutely loving it.

"She loves the crisp winter air, the cozy coffee shops, her cast-mates and getting back to her theater roots."

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately for New York-loving Flockhart, her play has been extended its run to April 6 due to demand, meaning she'll be living apart from her husband for at least another month.

The insider noted: "When Calista signed on to do the play, it was meant to end in March. These extra dates mean she'll have been gone almost three months by the time she's done.

"It's the longest stretch of time that she and Harrison will have been apart for."

Article continues below advertisement
harrison ford calista flockhart living separately divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Ford has been trying his best to not be too 'clingy' with his wife away.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Ford is said to be doing all he can to keep himself busy while Flockhart is working on the opposite coast.

He's been busy promoting the second season of his Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, and attended last week's SAG Awards solo.

The actor has additionally begun filming the third season of his hit Apple TV+ show, Shrinking, with Jason Segal.

Ford was supposed to present at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, but unfortunately had to back out last minute after being diagnosed with shingles.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said busy bee Ford is aware of how "important" this play is to his wife, so he's "trying to not be too clingy."

They added: "He calls her every night. It's safe to say he is missing her a lot more than she's missing him."

The source continued: "In fact, you could say she's flourishing without the demands of being Mrs. Ford."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ariana Grande

We Reveal Why Ariana Grande Won't Stop Wearing 'Invisible' Flesh-Colored Gowns — As Fears Keep Mounting Over Her Skeletal 'Ozempic' Frame

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber Health Fears Mount After Hailey is Spotted Attending Vanity Fair Oscars party WITHOUT Her Singer Husband

Article continues below advertisement
harrison ford calista flockhart living separately divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Flockhart is 'slightly nervous' to be away from Ford after his plane crash.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her hit TV show in the 90s, Flockhart put her career on hold to raise the couple's adopted son, Liam, now 24.

Her off-Broadway show is said to represent the actress reclaiming her career and life outside of being a wife and mother.

The source said: "She's always put her family first. Who can forget how quickly she was by his side when his plane crashed on a Santa Monica golf course 10 years ago?

"That memory actually has her slightly nervous to leave him for so long.

"Harrison knows what she's given up for him and Liam, so he's being as supportive as he can."

But as the pair spend more time apart, the insider noted the arrangement could become the couple's new normal.

They added: "Calista is clearly focused on the stage right now.

"This is her second play in three years. She could decide to start spending more time in New York so she can do more of them."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.