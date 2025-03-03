Harrison Ford, 82, and Wife of 14 Years Calista Flockhart, 60, at Center of Marriage Split Rumors as Couple Have Been Apart for THREE MONTHS: 'She's Flourishing Without Him'
Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart are at the center of split rumors after insiders claimed the pair have allegedly been living apart for three months, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed Flockhart, 60, has been "flourishing" without 82-year-old Ford.
A few weeks ago, the Shrinking star and the Ally McBeal actress entered a foreign territory in their 14-year marriage: living separately.
Flockhart was said to have packed up and moved to New York City, while Ford remained in Los Angeles.
The so-called trial separation was said to spark concerns among the couple's inner circle, who reportedly wondered if the distance could lead to divorce.
While Ford stays in sunny California all by himself, Flockhart is said to be embracing life in the Big Apple, where she's starring in the off-Broadway play, Curse of the Starving Class with Christian Slater.
A friend close to the actress revealed: "Calista is absolutely loving it.
"She loves the crisp winter air, the cozy coffee shops, her cast-mates and getting back to her theater roots."
Fortunately for New York-loving Flockhart, her play has been extended its run to April 6 due to demand, meaning she'll be living apart from her husband for at least another month.
The insider noted: "When Calista signed on to do the play, it was meant to end in March. These extra dates mean she'll have been gone almost three months by the time she's done.
"It's the longest stretch of time that she and Harrison will have been apart for."
Meanwhile, Ford is said to be doing all he can to keep himself busy while Flockhart is working on the opposite coast.
He's been busy promoting the second season of his Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, and attended last week's SAG Awards solo.
The actor has additionally begun filming the third season of his hit Apple TV+ show, Shrinking, with Jason Segal.
Ford was supposed to present at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, but unfortunately had to back out last minute after being diagnosed with shingles.
An insider said busy bee Ford is aware of how "important" this play is to his wife, so he's "trying to not be too clingy."
They added: "He calls her every night. It's safe to say he is missing her a lot more than she's missing him."
The source continued: "In fact, you could say she's flourishing without the demands of being Mrs. Ford."
Despite her hit TV show in the 90s, Flockhart put her career on hold to raise the couple's adopted son, Liam, now 24.
Her off-Broadway show is said to represent the actress reclaiming her career and life outside of being a wife and mother.
The source said: "She's always put her family first. Who can forget how quickly she was by his side when his plane crashed on a Santa Monica golf course 10 years ago?
"That memory actually has her slightly nervous to leave him for so long.
"Harrison knows what she's given up for him and Liam, so he's being as supportive as he can."
But as the pair spend more time apart, the insider noted the arrangement could become the couple's new normal.
They added: "Calista is clearly focused on the stage right now.
"This is her second play in three years. She could decide to start spending more time in New York so she can do more of them."