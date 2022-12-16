Producers Begging Calista Flockhart To Return For 'Ally McBeal' Reboot, Actress ‘Isn’t Exactly Jumping On’ The Project: Sources
Calista Flockhart has TV execs all steamed up as she drags her feet over a return to Ally McBeal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 57-year-old mom-of-one has been living the quiet life with superstar hubby Harrison Ford, 80, after shooting to fame in the quirky legal drama’s title role alongside Jane Krakowski, Greg Germann, and Lucy Liu.
Now, 20 years after the series went off the air, ABC honchos are planning to revive the franchise and want Calista back. But insiders spilled that 21-year-old Liam Flockhart’s mom isn’t very interested in the gig.
“Calista is extremely choosy about the few roles she takes these days,” dished an insider. “It’s got to really appeal to her because she prefers a low-key lifestyle, traveling back and forth from L.A. to Wyoming with her man.”
“She hasn’t totally said no, but she isn’t exactly jumping on the project, either. The issue is whether she wants to dive back into the Hollywood goldfish bowl, which is what the Ally McBeal reboot would certainly require.
“The show bosses are doing everything to persuade her right now. But it’s 50-50 at best,” the source added.
Back in August, Deadline broke the story that the Ally McBeal sequel was in the works at ABC, 20 years after the first series’ five-season run ended.
The show is being written and executive produced by Karin Gist. The new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the firm that McBeal worked at in the original series. The new main character will be the daughter of McBeal’s roommate from the show, Renée Raddick.
At the time, Deadline reported that Calista had been approached by producers but said she would read the script when it was complete.
Calista has kept a somewhat low profile over the past 20 years. She signed on to star in Ryan Murphy’s latest season of Feud which will premiere next year.
Prior to that role, the actress starred in 27 episodes of Supergirl on The CW but before that, her projects were less frequent. Her last big project was the ABC show Brothers & Sisters which ran on ABC from 2006 to 2011.