'I'm Physically Sick': Casey Anthony Slammed for TikTok Launch as She Boasts 'I'm a Legal Advocate' — 14 Years After 'Most Hated Mom' Is Acquitted of Daughter's Death

The now 38-year-old promoted her Substack and said she is now a legal advocate – comments that left viewers reeling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Casey Anthony is back in the public eye as she's decided to join TikTok almost 15 years after she was found not guilty in her daughter Caylee 's death in a trial that rocked the world.

Casey said in the three-minute video: "I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.

"For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."

Casey also hinted at the brutal backlash she has received since becoming an obsession of millions in 2008.