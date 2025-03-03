'I'm Physically Sick': Casey Anthony Slammed for TikTok Launch as She Boasts 'I'm a Legal Advocate' — 14 Years After 'Most Hated Mom' Is Acquitted of Daughter's Death
Casey Anthony is back in the public eye as she's decided to join TikTok almost 15 years after she was found not guilty in her daughter Caylee's death in a trial that rocked the world.
The now 38-year-old promoted her Substack and said she is now a legal advocate – comments that left viewers reeling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Casey said in the three-minute video: "I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.
"For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."
Casey also hinted at the brutal backlash she has received since becoming an obsession of millions in 2008.
She said: "As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008."
"I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece, still going to keep my privacy intact…and I will explain in great detail why it's so important for people to protect their privacy. … With the current climate in our country especially, it's that much more important," Casey added.
Users on X were left raging as they were quick to respond in the comments section.
One person said: "Casey Anthony being on TikTok was not on my 2025 bingo card, and the amount of followers she has makes me physically sick.."
Another reacted: "We need to shame Casey Anthony right back into obscurity. There will never be enough time passed to erase what she did," and a third added, "Who let Casey Anthony on TikTok?"
"Screw that baby killer!" a user raged.
Casey was dropped into the spotlight after her daughter Caylee was missing for months. Eventually she was charged with murder after the three-year-old was found dead in the woods near the home of Casey's parents.
While Casey was found not guilty of murder, she was convicted of lying to law enforcement.
In 2022, Casey attempted to thrust herself back into the spotlight as she made an appearance in the controversial limited series on Peacock, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
In the shocking series, Casey claims she still doesn't know how her only child died and shot down the theory she drowned in the family pool. She also believes her father, George, was involved.
She said: "... There was nothing for her to have shimmied up. To me, there's no way of explaining that... unless (George) put her in the pool to cover up what he did.
"So if he decided to call the police or if I decided to call the police, they would have looked at it as a drowning and not actually examined her body."