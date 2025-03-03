Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Sold his Soul to Devil in Satanic Pact': Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper Faces Accusation From Paranormal Expert After Being Hit By Claim He Was Into NECROMANCY
Sean 'Diddy' Combs may have "sold his soul to the devil," according to one paranormal expert, as rumors the disgraced rapper was into necromancy continues to spread like wildfire.
The 55-year-old's lawyer Anthony Ricco recently filed a motion to withdraw as one of Combs' six defense attorneys without explanation, leading to plenty of theories, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following Ricco's exit, a TikTok user claimed he made the decision due to an alleged necromancy-related charge brought forth against Combs.
The social media user explained at the time: "... Necromancy is like magic, you know, that's more supernatural. That's like magic dealing with dead bodies and corpses, reanimation – that's necromancy. I don't know that Diddy is able to do that.
"Necrophilia, that's not magic. That's still sick and disgusting, but that ain't magic. That's just people who like to have physical relations with bodies that are no longer alive..."
Paranormal expert Richard Moschella gave his thoughts to RadarOnline.com, suggesting the music mogul may be messing around with something very sinister.
He said: "... If he is truly practicing necromancy and not just communicating with the spirit would like a medium would, but rather getting into the darker realms, then that could be very serious.
"Communication beyond the veil is not something to play around with, intention and respect goes a long way."
The Spirits and History author added: "If (Combs) is communicating with darker energies and opening himself up and is not truly prepared and understand what he’s dealing with that could be a very big problem.
"This could also be scaring anyone around him. Someone who is backed into a corner as much as himself, Could see this as a last attempt. Almost like that term selling your soul to the devil."
"Darker energies wait for a weak people to pray upon," Moschella said.
Necromancy holds no legal standing in the United States.
Ricco filed his motion in a Manhattan federal court, and wrote in the affidavit: "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs. It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested."
Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has been denied bail three times.
Since his arrest in September 2024, Combs has been hit with countless lawsuits, including being accused of sexually assaulting a male escort and threatening to have him killed.
According to the suit, the plaintiff – identified as John Doe – traveled to New York City in order to meet Combs at the Intercontinental Hotel. Upon entering the room, Doe claimed he met with Combs and an unidentified female companion.
Combs then ordered the male escort to perform oral sex on the woman and also perform demeaning sex acts on her, Doe claimed in the court documents.
In the lawsuit, Doe also accused Combs of anally sodomizing him inside of a bathroom.
The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker is said to have threatened Doe, telling him he would have someone kill him just like Tupac Shakur. The Changes rapper was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in September 1996.
Combs' legal team has denied these accusations.