We Reveal Why Ariana Grande Won't Stop Wearing 'Invisible' Flesh-Colored Gowns — As Fears Keep Mounting Over Her Skeletal 'Ozempic' Frame

Ariana Grande divided fans online when she stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in a structured pale pink Schiaparelli gown – and once again sparked fears over her health due to her "skeletal" figure.

The skin-toned look has been a running theme for Grande, 31, while promoting her hit film, Wicked, as well as award season.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason behind the actress adhering to a strict muted color palette.