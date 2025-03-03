Your tip
We Reveal Why Ariana Grande Won't Stop Wearing 'Invisible' Flesh-Colored Gowns — As Fears Keep Mounting Over Her Skeletal 'Ozempic' Frame

Fans were concerned over Ariana Grande's gaunt appearance at the Oscars.

March 3 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande divided fans online when she stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in a structured pale pink Schiaparelli gown – and once again sparked fears over her health due to her "skeletal" figure.

The skin-toned look has been a running theme for Grande, 31, while promoting her hit film, Wicked, as well as award season.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason behind the actress adhering to a strict muted color palette.

Since bringing Glinda to life on the bring screen, Grande has honored her character – who's known for her iconic baby pink ball gown – by wearing shades of light pink and champagne for premieres and award shows.

Her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, has also paid homage to her Wicked character, Elphaba, with contrasting deep green and purple outfits.

Grande continued the trend with a pale pink Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2.

While the actress was nominated for best supporting actress in Wicked, the 31-year-old failed to walk away with the golden statue.

Still, Grande made her mark at the award show by performing a duet of Defying Gravity with Erivo – and of course, her red carpet moment.

Grande previously spoke about "manifesting" her now-famous role in an interview with People, confessing she "had a little portion of my closet that was all just little pink tops and stuff, just in case."

While some fans gushed over Grande's Schiaparelli gown – branding the dress "amazing" and fit for a "princess" – others couldn't get past how "skeletal" the actress has seemingly become and felt the pale color scheme wasn't doing her any favors.

One Instagram user commented: "Maybe she'll stop starving herself after awards are over (because) she looks very sickly it's disturbing."

A second echoed: "I can see too many of her bones, it's concerning."

On X, some critics alleged Grande was "addicted" to Ozempic, while others defended their comments by claiming they weren't body shaming and were merely concerned for her health.

Others felt Grande's bleached eyebrows and blonde hair – another Glinda characteristic the Oscar-nominee has flaunted as late – added to her gaunt appearance.

An Instagram user noted, "Ari looks so pale, I don't know what's with this look," while another said said she looked "sick."

As RadarOnline.com reported, this isn't the first time Grande's appearance has made headlines as fans raised concerns for her health.

Recently, Grande once again found herself at the center of "miracle drug" Ozempic speculation following her appearance at the SAG awards.

A source told us: "Never before has an award show been so overshadowed by skinny celebs.

"That’s all everybody was talking about, nobody will remember who won anything — the red carpet received all the attention.

"It was like a parade of skeleton celebrities."

