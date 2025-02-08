Your tip
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Fans Demand Chelsea Handler 'Apologize' for Joking The Singer 'Fell In Love With A Munchkin' While Filming 'Wicked' — 'I'm Cringing So Much'

Photo of Chelsea Handler and Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

The comedian was quickly slammed for the joke on social media.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater fans have demanded Chelsea Handler "apologize for joking" the singer "fell in love with a munchkin" while filming Wicked.

RadarOnline.com can report the comedian was ripped on social media after making the "brutal" joke that left viewers "cringing" at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

ariana grande skeletal figure
Source: MEGA

Fans demanded the comedian apologize for the jokes.

On Friday night, the Handler, 49, opened the award shows and made a few digs at the celebrities sitting in the audience.

After mentioning the blockbuster film, the comedian told the audience: "And now Ariana has even found love with a munchkin."

After the rough joke, Grande's loyal fans took to social media to call out the comedian.

One user wrote: "Chelsea needs to apologize, that was so cruel."

Another yelled: "I'm cringing sooo bad."

chelsea handler
Source: E!

Handler received an awkward response to her jokes.

A third mentioned: "The crickets omg."

Another loyal fan of the singer's said: "Here was a little too many jokes about Ariana and we are only 10 minutes in #CriticsChoiceAwards."

Despite both attending the event, Grande and Slater have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Grande and Slater's relationship has been controversial ever since the beginning – especially because both stars were married at the time their rumor fling allegedly started.

Grande was still married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 29, and Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

But that wasn't the only joke Handler got called out for.

She also left viewers livid after joking about the ongoing and nasty legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

She thanked the It Ends With Us leading actors for giving the country "a distraction" from everything else going on – especially with Donald Trump returning to office.

chelsea handler hasnt spoken ex boyfriend jo koy split accountability jpg
Source: Mega

Viewers were livid over Handler's opening jokes.

She said in the opening speech: "It's important in times like these to have a distraction. And that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

"Thank you for providing us with that distraction."

Handler added: "I'm grateful. I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good."

"I think everyone in this room can agree, no matter who's side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel."

Viewers were quick to react, with one writing on social media: "What’s so funny about a sexual harassment case?"

Another added: "Chelsea Handler just called Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's case a 'distraction from life.' I'm already pissed off."

A third wrote: "That Blake Lively joke was so unfunny, especially in the context."

"First joke of the night about a woman being sexually harassed on set... okay," one viewer reacted.

