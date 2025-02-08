Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Fans Demand Chelsea Handler 'Apologize' for Joking The Singer 'Fell In Love With A Munchkin' While Filming 'Wicked' — 'I'm Cringing So Much'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater fans have demanded Chelsea Handler "apologize for joking" the singer "fell in love with a munchkin" while filming Wicked. RadarOnline.com can report the comedian was ripped on social media after making the "brutal" joke that left viewers "cringing" at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans demanded the comedian apologize for the jokes.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday night, the Handler, 49, opened the award shows and made a few digs at the celebrities sitting in the audience. After mentioning the blockbuster film, the comedian told the audience: "And now Ariana has even found love with a munchkin."

Article continues below advertisement

After the rough joke, Grande's loyal fans took to social media to call out the comedian. One user wrote: "Chelsea needs to apologize, that was so cruel." Another yelled: "I'm cringing sooo bad."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: E! Handler received an awkward response to her jokes.

Article continues below advertisement

A third mentioned: "The crickets omg." Another loyal fan of the singer's said: "Here was a little too many jokes about Ariana and we are only 10 minutes in #CriticsChoiceAwards." Despite both attending the event, Grande and Slater have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Grande and Slater's relationship has been controversial ever since the beginning – especially because both stars were married at the time their rumor fling allegedly started. Grande was still married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 29, and Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

Article continues below advertisement

But that wasn't the only joke Handler got called out for. She also left viewers livid after joking about the ongoing and nasty legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. She thanked the It Ends With Us leading actors for giving the country "a distraction" from everything else going on – especially with Donald Trump returning to office.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Viewers were livid over Handler's opening jokes.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

She said in the opening speech: "It's important in times like these to have a distraction. And that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. "Thank you for providing us with that distraction."