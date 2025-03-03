Your tip
Justin Bieber Health Fears Mount After Hailey is Spotted Attending Vanity Fair Oscars party WITHOUT Her Singer Husband

Justin Bieber has fans left concerned for his health after wife Hailey attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party without him by her side.

RadarOnline.com can report the young couple has been dealing with divorce rumors for months now, especially after the Sorry singer's appearance started to worry onlookers.

justin bieber hailey bieber mega
Source: MEGA

The singer didn't attend the bash with his wife.

On Sunday night, the Rhode founder wore a custom Saint Laurent black strapless mesh gown that featured satin bows tied around her waist and legs.

The model accessorized her stunning dress with diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet, and, of course, her massive engagement ring from her husband – which received a massive upgrade not too long ago.

She gushed about her look during an interview with Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner and said: "Once I try something on, I start conceptualizing the whole thing — the hair, the makeup, the whole thing, head to toe.

"But tonight I was actually really torn between two dresses, but I went with this one. I love it. I’m super happy."

hailey bieber oscars alone
Source: MEGA

The model looked stunning at the event.

The model stepped onto the red carpet solo with her husband by her side just days after the two shut down rumors of drug use and a divorce.

Just last week, a rep for Bieber cleared up the nonstop rumors, saying: "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," and added, "he's in one of the best places in his life."

According to the rep, the hitmaker is "actively parenting his newborn son," Jack Blues, and also working on making new music.

Bieber has had a "very transformative" 2024, as "he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep added.

Drug use and marriage trouble rumors started circulating on social media after the Yummy singer was spotted out solo in New York City looking completely disheveled.

Besides walking around in a robe, the singer was also seen with an interesting selection of clothes that didn't seem to stay on his frame.

A source told RadarOnline.com at the time: "Justin is struggling in a big way. He's carrying so much baggage right now, and he feels like there’s no way he can lighten the load.

"His recent appearance in New York has really hit home just how fragile he's becoming. His inner circle is worried and hoping his problems can somehow go away."

justin bieber sparks mental health fears bust up paparazzi hailey
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber finally addressed the split and drug rumors.

As for his wife, she's "been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage."

The source added: "She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."

Besides the ongoing rumors causing stress for the singer, he is also allegedly worried about possibly being reeled into former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal nightmare.

The disgraced producer is behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on numerous charges, including sex trafficking, waiting for his trial to start in just a few weeks.

An insider said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing...

"Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."

