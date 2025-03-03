EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of Going From Diva Duchess to Paranoid Prima Donna As She Launches 'Witch Hunt' For 'Whoever Set Her Up to Fail' — Even Though They Don't Exist!

The negative reviews come on the heels of her lifestyle brand setbacks. As RadarOnline.com reported, the royal was rejected from using her original name American Riviera Orchard, due to copyright issues.

So she changed the name of her brand to As Ever, which only opened her up to new copyright violation allegations.

Markle said the name change was natural, as the previous one "limited her" to producing merely jams and preserves, while this new one expands her possibilities.

However, insiders say that's not the real reason for the change, with another source saying: "Meghan can puff over her reasons for changing the name, but word is she had no choice.

"The trademark issues were turning it into a costly legal nightmare."