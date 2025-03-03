Your tip
Mehgan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of Going From Diva Duchess to Paranoid Prima Donna As She Launches 'Witch Hunt' For 'Whoever Set Her Up to Fail' — Even Though They Don't Exist!

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Netflix/youtube

Markle's new Netflix lifestyle show premieres on Tuesday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

March 3 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

A paranoid Meghan Markle is desperately trying to blame a crazy conspiracy theory for all of her recent personal and professional setbacks, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to be falling to the pressures of launching a new business, new Netflix program, and new lifestyle.

meghan markle prince harry netflix
Source: YouTube/@Netflix

The royal will share her personal tips and tricks, along with a few visits from husband Prince Harry.

After a lengthy delay due to the Los Angeles wildfires, Markle's much anticipated new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan finally debuts this week.

According to the steaming service, the lifestyle show will feature the 43-year-old sharing her personal "tips and tricks" for cooking, gardening, crafting and hosting.

But the show is already being bashed by critics, who are quick to compare it to another just-released lifestyle program with a similar theme – Pamela Anderson's new Amazon Prime series Pamela's Cooking with Love.

Reviews have already compared the shows similar names and aesthetics, with some fans calling them interchangeable.

Source: @meghan/instagram
It all seem to be taking a toll on the former Suits star, as one insider told Women's Day: "Everyone seems against her right now and she's paranoid there's a concerted effort to make sure she flops.

"She doesn't trust anyone these days, even her handlers at Netflix."

However, other sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com the truth is much simpler: "There is no one setting her up, her content is just crap. She is just trying to deflect blame for putting out a poor product."

Source: Instagram.com/meghan
The negative reviews come on the heels of her lifestyle brand setbacks. As RadarOnline.com reported, the royal was rejected from using her original name American Riviera Orchard, due to copyright issues.

So she changed the name of her brand to As Ever, which only opened her up to new copyright violation allegations.

Markle said the name change was natural, as the previous one "limited her" to producing merely jams and preserves, while this new one expands her possibilities.

However, insiders say that's not the real reason for the change, with another source saying: "Meghan can puff over her reasons for changing the name, but word is she had no choice.

"The trademark issues were turning it into a costly legal nightmare."

meghan markle deleted
Source: Instagram.com/meghan

Markle is said to be focusing her energy on making sure her new Netflix show is a hit after recent blunders.

However, RadarOnline.com reported there are instantly problems with the As Ever moniker as well due to trademark issues with a Chinese "fast fashion" company known as ASEVER.

The conflict arose when the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a "partial rejection" of her trademark application in July, citing similarities in the company names.

USPTO added: "Registration of the applied-for mark is refused because of a likelihood of confusion."

A trademark lawyer explained: "If she sells clothing under the As Ever brand, she risks being sued."

meghan markle faces business blow banned selling clothes as ever brand
Source: MEGA

She is also launching her lifestyle line, retitled 'As Ever.'

As if that wasn't enough, Mark Kolski, the owner of a New York-based clothing company also named... of course... As Ever, shared his concerns over the branding conflict.

Kolski said he doesn't own the trademark to the name but believes he has common law rights to sell clothing using it since he has been doing business as As Ever since 2017.

He said: "I'm a very small business, it's a family-run operation. I'm essentially a one-man band.

"This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it. Even if I wanted to do something I don't think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this."

