Goldie Hawn's Painful Last Years: Hollywood Veteran, 79, Says She's 'COMPLETELY BLIND': 'I Was So Lucky to Make Movies…'
Goldie Hawn stunned Oscars viewers by giving a devastating health update on stage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress, 79, stopped part of the way through her scripted presentation speech while standing alongside actor Andrew Garfield, because she was unable to read what was projected on the teleprompter.
Hawn said: "I was so lucky (to) make movies... and making people laugh. And maybe some didn't, but that's OK."
"In the meantime," she continued, before suddenly pausing and turning to Garfield.
"OK. Sweetheart, can you read that? I can't read that," she said, going off script.
"I'm completely blind. I mean, I am," she continued, before revealing the cause of her vision issues: "Cataracts."
Garfield played it cool, responding: "OK, I've got you."
Cataracts develop when the usually clear lens of the eye begins to develop a cloudy texture, which can make it feels as if one is viewing things through a fog.
The condition can impact any activity requiring sight, but it can make things like reading or driving — particularly at night — difficult.
Cataracts often aren't noticed for some time, as the condition tends to develop slowly.
Before Hawn's admission, former Spider-Man star Garfield, 41, was responsible for one of the most touching moments of the night.
The two-time Oscar nominee, 41, was joined by Hawn - who posed on the red carpet with longterm partner Kurt Russell, 73, - as they presented the award for Best Animated Feature Film.
But Garfield took her by surprise when he brought her to tears as he revealed her surprise impact on his late mother.
The Social Network star, who lost his mother Lynn Garfield to cancer in 2019, thanked Hawn for giving his mother "the most joy, the most comfort" through her long career peppered with classic film and television performances.
Hawn was visibly moved by the seemingly impromptu speech and started to cry, before she partially covered her face with the winner's envelope and tried to wipe her eyes.
Garfield, turned towards Hawn at the microphone and held her hand between his as he shared his sweet praise.
"Can I tell you something?" Andrew asked mysteriously as soon as he and Goldie were ready to start their presentation.
"There's someone, there's a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight, I feel very lucky, because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart," he said before revealing that the person was standing right next to him.
"You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits and you've made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again," he said while holding Goldie's hand.
Hawn, whose face crumpled up as she tried to hold back her tears, responded: "Thank you so much, that really touches me."
Garfield spoke about his mother last year during the film's publicity campaign.
In the film, Florence Pugh plays his love interest who battles Ovarian cancer, and the storyline prompted comparisons to Garfield's mother Lynn's own battle with cancer before her death.