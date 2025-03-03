Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Cybill Shepherd

How Cybill Shepherd's Heart is Breaking Over 'Moonlighting' Co-Star Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle: 'She's Just Grateful They Got to Share Laughter'

Split photo of Cybil Shepherd, Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

Cybil Shepherd is completely hurt seeing her co-star Bruce Willis struggling.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cybil Shepherd has been left heartbroken over her Moonlighting co-star Bruce Willis' devastating dementia battle, as the show hits its 40th year anniversary.

The action movie star was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, leading to his retirement from Hollywood – but Shepherd is said to be breaking down over his fight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
cybill shepherd life film roles health struggles
Source: MEGA

Shepherd is said to be completely heartbroken over Willis' dementia fight.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told New Idea: "It's a bittersweet time for all the cast because they would love Moonlighting's 40th, but it just doesn't seem right with Bruce going through his issues."

"It's been heartbreaking for Cybil to see him decline. She checks in with Emma every now and then to see how Bruce is doing," the insider added.

The Die Hard star has been married to wife Emma since 2009.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis sad last days pictures raise fears dementia battle
Source: MEGA

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Willis, 69, and Shepherd, 75, worked together back in 1985, when Moonlighting premiered on ABC – the two stars portrayed detectives running an agency together.

However, things got soured between both parties due to "diva-like" behavior. The actors reportedly couldn't stand one another as the show came to a close in 1989.

"... At one point it had gotten where we just hated each other," the Taxi Driver actress said in 2015.

Just three years later, Shepherd attended Willis' Comedy Central Roast, joking the rough working relationship between the two now takes a back seat to something more "important... residuals."

Article continues below advertisement
cybill shepherd moonlighting bruce willis dementia battle
Source: MEGA

Shepherd and Willis 'hated each other' while working together on 'Moonlighting.'

Article continues below advertisement

Time appears to continue to heal all wounds, according to an insider.

They stated: "For them to be able to laugh about their clashes on that set was incredibly cathartic for both of them. The sad thing is it makes what's happening to Bruce all the more devastating for Cybil. As much as they hated each other, they ended up liking each other."

The source also claimed Shepherd is "planning a small reunion" for "whoever's available" from the cast of the popular 80s show.

Article continues below advertisement
cybill shepherd moonlighting bruce willis dementia battle disney
Source: DISNEY

Both stars reportedly couldn't stand one another.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's hoping to record video messages for Bruce that Emma can share with him," the insider said.

They added: "He will be sorely missed, but Cybil will be one of the first to raise her glass to her old nemesis. "

Meanwhile, Shepherd is also dealing with her own health battles, it appears, as she was recently seen holding on tightly to her personal assistant during a rare outing in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

The star's latest public appearance sparked concern among her friends, a previous insider revealed.

"She has been frail for years, but these photos are shocking. She looked skeletal and was hanging on for dear life to her assistant – it really looks as if she is on her last legs," the source said.

Some of Shepherd's friends have also long feared for her well-being, with insiders speculating she may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of Elton John, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner Is Blasted for Her 'Rude' Behavior at 2025 Oscars When Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Introduced her to Sir Elton John: 'Money Can't Buy Manners'

Embedded Image

We Reveal What Kieran Culkin Said During His Expletive-Filled Oscars 2025 Speech — After His Remarks Were CENSORED By 'Killjoy' Award Show Bosses

Article continues below advertisement
cybil shepphard running errands in la
Source: MEGA

Shepherd was seen holding on to her personal assistant during a rare outing.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said: "Her decline is so sad and tragic. She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving without assistance."

While many in her circle continue to worry about Shepherd, the Hollywood legend has no issue at all with the impacts of aging.

She previously told Review Journal: "One of my favorite sayings is to flaunt what you’ve got left. I approach each age thinking this is the best time for me as a woman. I believe that if you love yourself as you age, it’s easier to accept some of the changes."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.