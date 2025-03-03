How Cybill Shepherd's Heart is Breaking Over 'Moonlighting' Co-Star Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle: 'She's Just Grateful They Got to Share Laughter'
Cybil Shepherd has been left heartbroken over her Moonlighting co-star Bruce Willis' devastating dementia battle, as the show hits its 40th year anniversary.
The action movie star was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, leading to his retirement from Hollywood – but Shepherd is said to be breaking down over his fight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told New Idea: "It's a bittersweet time for all the cast because they would love Moonlighting's 40th, but it just doesn't seem right with Bruce going through his issues."
"It's been heartbreaking for Cybil to see him decline. She checks in with Emma every now and then to see how Bruce is doing," the insider added.
The Die Hard star has been married to wife Emma since 2009.
Willis, 69, and Shepherd, 75, worked together back in 1985, when Moonlighting premiered on ABC – the two stars portrayed detectives running an agency together.
However, things got soured between both parties due to "diva-like" behavior. The actors reportedly couldn't stand one another as the show came to a close in 1989.
"... At one point it had gotten where we just hated each other," the Taxi Driver actress said in 2015.
Just three years later, Shepherd attended Willis' Comedy Central Roast, joking the rough working relationship between the two now takes a back seat to something more "important... residuals."
Time appears to continue to heal all wounds, according to an insider.
They stated: "For them to be able to laugh about their clashes on that set was incredibly cathartic for both of them. The sad thing is it makes what's happening to Bruce all the more devastating for Cybil. As much as they hated each other, they ended up liking each other."
The source also claimed Shepherd is "planning a small reunion" for "whoever's available" from the cast of the popular 80s show.
"She's hoping to record video messages for Bruce that Emma can share with him," the insider said.
They added: "He will be sorely missed, but Cybil will be one of the first to raise her glass to her old nemesis. "
Meanwhile, Shepherd is also dealing with her own health battles, it appears, as she was recently seen holding on tightly to her personal assistant during a rare outing in Los Angeles.
The star's latest public appearance sparked concern among her friends, a previous insider revealed.
"She has been frail for years, but these photos are shocking. She looked skeletal and was hanging on for dear life to her assistant – it really looks as if she is on her last legs," the source said.
Some of Shepherd's friends have also long feared for her well-being, with insiders speculating she may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis.
The source said: "Her decline is so sad and tragic. She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving without assistance."
While many in her circle continue to worry about Shepherd, the Hollywood legend has no issue at all with the impacts of aging.
She previously told Review Journal: "One of my favorite sayings is to flaunt what you’ve got left. I approach each age thinking this is the best time for me as a woman. I believe that if you love yourself as you age, it’s easier to accept some of the changes."