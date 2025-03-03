How Cybill Shepherd's Heart is Breaking Over 'Moonlighting' Co-Star Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle: 'She's Just Grateful They Got to Share Laughter'

A source told New Idea: "It's a bittersweet time for all the cast because they would love Moonlighting's 40th, but it just doesn't seem right with Bruce going through his issues."

"It's been heartbreaking for Cybil to see him decline. She checks in with Emma every now and then to see how Bruce is doing," the insider added.

The Die Hard star has been married to wife Emma since 2009.