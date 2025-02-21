Cybill Shepherd Spotted Holding Onto Assistant While Running Errands in Los Angeles After Celebrating 75th Birthday — As Fans Fear Hollywood Icon Is 'Near Death'

Shepherd kept it casual in a salmon-colored button-down shirt and classy black North Face vest. She matched it with some tight blue jeans and walking sneakers.

Later in the day, she warmed up with another vest and bonus North Face jacket. A pair of Aviator sunglasses hid her eyes.

She held her phone in one hand while tightly clutching her assistant with the other.

Shepherd first soared to stardom after her stint as a teenager on TV commercials playing the Breck Girl, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she is now emotionally reflecting on her life, as fears rise among fans she is near death.

"It was like I took off on this airplane in 1968 and flew into world fame," the icon recalled in an emotional chat about her career.

She added: "Doors will open because you're beautiful. There were a lot of times in between where I just didn't get a chance to grow and learn."