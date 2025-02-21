Cybill Shepherd Spotted Holding Onto Assistant While Running Errands in Los Angeles After Celebrating 75th Birthday — As Fans Fear Hollywood Icon Is 'Near Death'
A frail Cybill Shepherd has been spotted just a day after her 75th birthday holding on tightly to her personal assistant during a rare outing running errands in Los Angeles.
The acting legend has repeatedly caused concern for her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with friends worried the end is near.
Shepherd kept it casual in a salmon-colored button-down shirt and classy black North Face vest. She matched it with some tight blue jeans and walking sneakers.
Later in the day, she warmed up with another vest and bonus North Face jacket. A pair of Aviator sunglasses hid her eyes.
She held her phone in one hand while tightly clutching her assistant with the other.
Shepherd first soared to stardom after her stint as a teenager on TV commercials playing the Breck Girl, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she is now emotionally reflecting on her life, as fears rise among fans she is near death.
"It was like I took off on this airplane in 1968 and flew into world fame," the icon recalled in an emotional chat about her career.
She added: "Doors will open because you're beautiful. There were a lot of times in between where I just didn't get a chance to grow and learn."
The former Moonlighting star has caused concern for months now, after looking frighteningly frail on multiple outings.
A source previously said: "She has been frail for years, but these photos are shocking. She looked skeletal and was hanging on for dear life to her assistant – it really looks as if she is on her last legs."
Shepherd's friends have also long feared for her well-being, with insiders speculating she may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis.
A source revealed: "Her decline is so sad and tragic. She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving without assistance."
Despite concern from others, Shepherd previously said she's completely fine with getting older and the impacts of aging.
She told the Review Journal: "One of my favorite sayings is to flaunt what you’ve got left.
"I approach each age thinking this is the best time for me as a woman. I believe that if you love yourself as you age, it’s easier to accept some of the changes."
She added: "I don't think anyone has it all figured out until they’re at least in their 40s. Being older means you can truly avoid making the same old mistakes. Plus, you realize now that it’s not about you, but what you can give back. Life now becomes more of a spiritual journey."
While Shepherd seems to be feeling good about herself, others believe this may be the end for the Listen to Your Heart notable.
Shepherd caught the attention of the industry with her performance in Martin Scorsese's classic film Taxi Driver alongside Robert De Niro. She would later impress with her comedic chops as Bruce Willis' love interest in the TV series Moonlighting during the 1980s.
A decade later, Shepherd was involved in her own self-titled sitcom, which ran for three seasons.
Shepherd's last project was playing Nancy Crampton-Brophy in the 2023 Lifetime TV movie How to Murder Your Husband.
The real life Crampton-Brophy murdered her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018. She was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life behind bars.