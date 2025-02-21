'Skeletal and Exhausted' Jennifer Garner Sparks MAJOR Health Concerns as Pals Urge Her to Take Break From Parenting, Career — And Comforting Troubled Ex Ben Affleck in Wake of His J Lo Divorce
Jennifer Garner is running herself into the ground, and friends are starting to get worried about the actress' wellbeing.
The 52-year-old has been trying her best to juggle her Hollywood career, co-parenting three kids with ex Ben Affleck, and volunteering following the brutal L.A. wildfires – and things may be catching up to her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A close source said: "Jen has been dedicating every waking hour to helping her friends who have lost everything in the fires. She is helping her church, and she has been going non-stop.
"She needs to take some time to relax but that is not how Jen is – not when she is passionate about something."
The insider added: "The fires took a big toll on her and she lost a friend. She has been out there every day volunteering her time."
The Alias alum has also found herself in the middle of her ex Affleck's post-divorce chaos with Jennifer Lopez.
"The fires came on the heels of Ben’s split from JLo which wore her out, [as she was] playing mediator," the source continued.
They noted: "Not having that whole mess to deal with has been a weight lifted. On top of this, she is also raising children and is an incredibly hands-on parent."
Garner and Affleck – who split in 2018 – share kids Violet, 19; Fin, 16; and Samuel, 12.
Affleck, 52, has apparently relied on Garner during his divorce, and the Pearl Harbor actor is said to even be trying to rekindle their relationship despite the mom-of-three already dating longtime boyfriend John Miller.
A previous source said: "Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat if she'd have him," the insider said, however, Garner is currently in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend John Miller.
"He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
As for Garner, friends claim they fear she's close to completely bottoming out with all the pressures of life.
Another source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "Jen hasn't burned out yet, but she's come close and knows it's because she has a hard time saying no, especially when it comes to helping neighbors or lending a hand to the community.
"You're seeing that up close as she puts in real hard work around the wildfire recovery. The disaster directly affected people she has known for years through church and in her neighborhood."
According to our insider, the movie star has gone away from focusing on herself, and has been spotted looking thinner than normal.
"Jen only had a supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine last year but she spent months getting back into shape and sharpening her martial arts training so she could do her own stunts," the source claimed referring to the box office smash starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
They added: "The movie was a hit and Jen won raves, but you kind of wish she was a little more selfish and didn't feel the need to say yes every time a friend asks for a favor.
"She doesn't want to admit it, but she has a messiah complex and is always putting other people's needs first. You'd love to see her go sit on a tropical beach – but Jen isn't wired that way. Her life is exhausting."