The Chilling Crime Scene Photos Where Gabby Petito Was Brutally Murdered by Fiancé Brian Laundrie Revealed — As Netflix Documentary Exposes New Footage and Text Messages From Disturbing Case

Crime scene photos from the camp ground revealed the extensive perimeter the FBI marked while processing the area.

While searching for potential clues, investigators marked the surrounding area with orange spray paint dots on trees and rocks.

The area was about 100-yards away from where the 22-year-old's body was found, where a cross marker made of rocks was created by her step-father, James Schmidt.

A day after Petito's body was discovered, her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation and blunt-force injuries to the head and neck.