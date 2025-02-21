Your tip
Gabby Petito

The Chilling Crime Scene Photos Where Gabby Petito Was Brutally Murdered by Fiancé Brian Laundrie Revealed — As Netflix Documentary Exposes New Footage and Text Messages From Disturbing Case

Image of Gabby Petito
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Gabby Petito's crime scene photos resurface following the release of a bombshell Netflix documentary on her murder.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com has revisited the crime scene photos where van life influencer Gabby Petito was brutally murdered by fiancé Brian Laundrie, as a bombshell documentary has unearthed disturbing footage and text messages in the case.

After being reported missing on September 11, 2021, while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie the body of Petito was discovered on September 19, 2021 in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area near Grand Teton National Park.

gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Petito was found bludgeoned and strangled in Grand Teton National Park after traveling cross-country with fiancé Laundrie.

Crime scene photos from the camp ground revealed the extensive perimeter the FBI marked while processing the area.

While searching for potential clues, investigators marked the surrounding area with orange spray paint dots on trees and rocks.

The area was about 100-yards away from where the 22-year-old's body was found, where a cross marker made of rocks was created by her step-father, James Schmidt.

A day after Petito's body was discovered, her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation and blunt-force injuries to the head and neck.

petito
Source: MEGA

FBI processed an area about 100-yards from where Petito's body was found.

It was believed Petito suffered the fatal injuries between three and four weeks before her body was found. The last time Petito spoke to her family was on August 25 while visiting the national park in Wyoming.

After her family filed a missing person report, Schmidt traveled from New York to Wyoming to assist in the search for his step-daughter.

Meanwhile, Laundrie had returned to his parent's home in Florida in the couple's van without Petito.

Soon, a nation-wide manhunt for Laundrie was launched as he was named a person of interest in the case.

peitito
Source: CNBC

Investigators used orange spray paint to mark the perimeter.

Laundrie was believed to be hiding out at his parent's house while police were searching for Petito and then three days after they discovered her body.

His parents alleged the last they saw him was on September 19, when he left the home with a hiking bag, but oddly did not report him missing until three days later on September 17.

After several weeks of searching for Laundrie, his skeletal remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October. An 8-page letter was found near his body in which he confessed to killing Petito out of "mercy."

petito
Source: MEGA

Petito's step-father made a cross memorial out of rocks to mark where her remains were discovered.

He wrote: "I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s ingerys (sic) only that she was in extreme pain.

"I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her."

Laundrie's cause of death was ruled a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

gabby petito crime scene photos resurface after bombshell documentary
Source: MEGA

Petito's step-father traveled from New York to Wyoming to help search for her.

A new Netflix documentary, American Murder: Gabby Petito, has revived interest in the disturbing case after new revelations about the young couple's relationship were revealed in the three-part series.

Communication between the couple and testimony from friends of Petito suggesting Laundrie was controlling, abusive, and allegedly alienated the influencer from her friends and family.

In one instance, a text message from Laundrie revealed he was upset at Petito for getting a job at Taco Bell.

