Lip Reader Reveals What Amy Schumer REALLY Said to Blake Lively About Justin Baldoni Legal Drama During 'Saturday Night Live 50' Show

Split photo of Blake Lively, Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer was seen comforting Blake Lively at the 'SNL 50' event.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Feb. 20 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

A lip reader has analyzed a moment shared between Amy Schumer and Blake Lively at the star-studded Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary event – and exposed what the comedian really said to the Gossip Girl alum about her ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Schumer, 43, was said to have comforted Lively amid her highly-publicized sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, which her husband Ryan Reynolds made light of during an SNL 50 skit.

blake lively and amy schumers exchange at snl revealed by lip reader
Source: MEGA

Schumer was seen giving Lively a hug at the star-studded event.

The I Feel Pretty star was spotted giving a loving hug to Lively during the event.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed their exchange – and claimed the 37-year-old made a snide comment about Reynolds, 48.

Hickling alleged Lively told Schumer, "I need this hug so much," before she shot a look in her husband direction and added, "God help me."

blake lively and amy schumers exchange at snl revealed by lip reader
Source: MEGA

The lip reader said Lively looked at husband Ryan Reynolds before telling Schumer, 'God help me.'

Schumer allegedly reassured her: "You're gonna be okay."

In reference to Reynolds, the comic was said to have told Lively: "They are projecting onto him."

The lip reader said Lively expressed her gratitude for Schumer "being there."

Source: @POPCRAVE/X

Reynods faced backlash over cracking a joke at his wife's expense.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Reynolds caught backlash over joking about his wife's legal situation during an audience Q&A skit with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

When the former Weekend Update hosts called on the Deadpool star, they asked, "Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?" to which he sheepishly replied, "Great! Why, what have you heard?"

Lively, who was seated next to him, appeared to be caught off guard by his joke and looked up at him shocked while the crowd broke out in laughter around him.

blake lively breastfed son in front of justin baldoni during meetings
Source: MEGA

Lively filed an amended complaint against Justin Baldoni two days after the 'SNL' 50 event.

Lively's surprised facial expression did not go unnoticed by viewers at home – and soon fans took to social media to slam Reynolds for making a joke at his wife's expense.

An X user shared screenshot's of Lively's confused look, adding: "Blake didn't look too happy with that one."

A second user commented: "Joking about it publicly meanwhile they are filing lawsuits left and right behind the scenes is crazy work," and a third echoed, "Blake almost got whiplash… I am guessing she wasn't in on the joke."

justin baldoni issues comeback his name mocked blake lively agent
Source: MEGA

Lively's complaint alleged there are two female actresses who can 'corroborate' her claims.

Others noted the unamused and disapproving reactions from fellow A-listers seated near the couple who could be seen in the frame, including Anya Taylor Joy, Cher, and Kevin Costner.

One X user said The Queen's Gambit star clearly "didn't like it."

A second user noted: "Watch Kevin Costner and Cher. They're not impressed," to which another replied, "Everyone in the audience looked somewhat uncomfortable."

Mere days after Reynolds joked about his wife's legal battle, Lively filed an amended complaint against Baldoni on Tuesday, February 18.

In her amended complaint, she alleged there are two other actresses who were willing to "corroborate" her claims against Baldoni.

The complaint stated: "Ms. Lively was not alone in raising allegations of on-set misconduct more than a year before the film was edited," and said she had "evidence" of alleged harassment, threats and the "defendants' retaliatory campaign."

