Lip Reader Reveals What Amy Schumer REALLY Said to Blake Lively About Justin Baldoni Legal Drama During 'Saturday Night Live 50' Show

A lip reader has analyzed a moment shared between Amy Schumer and Blake Lively at the star-studded Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary event – and exposed what the comedian really said to the Gossip Girl alum about her ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Schumer, 43, was said to have comforted Lively amid her highly-publicized sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, which her husband Ryan Reynolds made light of during an SNL 50 skit.