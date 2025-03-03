Kylie Jenner Is Blasted for Her 'Rude' Behavior at 2025 Oscars When Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Introduced her to Sir Elton John: 'Money Can't Buy Manners'
Kylie Jenner's refusal to stand for music royalty did not sit well with many viewers of the 2025 Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Kardashians star, who was there to support nominee and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, ended up stealing the spotlight on what should have been his special night.
Jenner, 27, was unmistakable sitting just off the stage in a custom-made black Miu Miu dress featuring sparkling rhinestones and a brassiere-style cut that emphasized her breasts.
Her dark dress was a sharp contrast from boytoy Chalamet, 29, who looked ripe in a bright yellow tuxedo with plenty of appeal.
However, outside of his banana-themed outfit, viewers were left feeling rotten when a private moment during a commercial break went viral.
Behind-the-scenes footage shared by People revealed a special moment when Chalamet was greeted by Sir Elton John while sitting in the audience.
The A Complete Unknown star graciously rose to his feet and gently hugged the 77-year-old singer before turning to introduce him to Jenner.
The reality star extended her hand, which John kissed with respect, as she remained seated during their entire interaction.
Fans who watched the cringe moment online pointed out her faux pas.
One person commented: "Oh STAND UP KYLIE!! So disrespectful!" as another echoed: "Money can't buy manners or respect."
A third person slammed: "Wtf. I don’t care who it is, if you are being introduced to someone and they are all standing, you stand the hell up and say hello. My goodness."
One person took issues with Jenner's momager: "Wow mama Kris - did you not teach your daughter any manners?"
While a fifth reasoned: "I have no problem whatsoever with the Kardashians, but stand up when being introduced to anyone, especially Sir Elton John. I mean come on… He’s a living legend."
Jenner may have been distracted during her first time attending the awards ceremony, which also marked her first appearance since the tragic death of her close friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.
Before the reality star headed to the awards ceremony, her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted a photo with an emotional caption: "Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars.
"I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud. We love you forever."
A few days after his death, Jenner broke her silence and paid tribute to her close friend and glam squad member in a heartbreaking post.
She wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side.
"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend.
"The pain of losing you is just unbearable, and I don't know how to move forward without you, but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever.
"I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."