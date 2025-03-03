Kylie Jenner Is Blasted for Her 'Rude' Behavior at 2025 Oscars When Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Introduced her to Sir Elton John: 'Money Can't Buy Manners'

Jenner, 27, was unmistakable sitting just off the stage in a custom-made black Miu Miu dress featuring sparkling rhinestones and a brassiere-style cut that emphasized her breasts.

Her dark dress was a sharp contrast from boytoy Chalamet, 29, who looked ripe in a bright yellow tuxedo with plenty of appeal.

However, outside of his banana-themed outfit, viewers were left feeling rotten when a private moment during a commercial break went viral.

Behind-the-scenes footage shared by People revealed a special moment when Chalamet was greeted by Sir Elton John while sitting in the audience.

The A Complete Unknown star graciously rose to his feet and gently hugged the 77-year-old singer before turning to introduce him to Jenner.

The reality star extended her hand, which John kissed with respect, as she remained seated during their entire interaction.