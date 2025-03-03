Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Blasted for Her 'Rude' Behavior at 2025 Oscars When Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Introduced her to Sir Elton John: 'Money Can't Buy Manners'

photo of Elton John, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Source: Mega/ABC

Elton John stopped by to say hi to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars ceremony.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2025, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner's refusal to stand for music royalty did not sit well with many viewers of the 2025 Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Kardashians star, who was there to support nominee and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, ended up stealing the spotlight on what should have been his special night.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet elton john oscars
Source: Mega

At one point, Chalamet rose to greet John.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner, 27, was unmistakable sitting just off the stage in a custom-made black Miu Miu dress featuring sparkling rhinestones and a brassiere-style cut that emphasized her breasts.

Her dark dress was a sharp contrast from boytoy Chalamet, 29, who looked ripe in a bright yellow tuxedo with plenty of appeal.

However, outside of his banana-themed outfit, viewers were left feeling rotten when a private moment during a commercial break went viral.

Behind-the-scenes footage shared by People revealed a special moment when Chalamet was greeted by Sir Elton John while sitting in the audience.

The A Complete Unknown star graciously rose to his feet and gently hugged the 77-year-old singer before turning to introduce him to Jenner.

The reality star extended her hand, which John kissed with respect, as she remained seated during their entire interaction.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: instagram.com/people
Article continues below advertisement

Fans who watched the cringe moment online pointed out her faux pas.

One person commented: "Oh STAND UP KYLIE!! So disrespectful!" as another echoed: "Money can't buy manners or respect."

A third person slammed: "Wtf. I don’t care who it is, if you are being introduced to someone and they are all standing, you stand the hell up and say hello. My goodness."

One person took issues with Jenner's momager: "Wow mama Kris - did you not teach your daughter any manners?"

While a fifth reasoned: "I have no problem whatsoever with the Kardashians, but stand up when being introduced to anyone, especially Sir Elton John. I mean come on… He’s a living legend."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner to cover funeral expenses for hairstylist jesus guerrero
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Jenner was still mourning the loss of her friend.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Embedded Image

We Reveal What Kieran Culkin Said During His Expletive-Filled Oscars 2025 Speech — After His Remarks Were CENSORED By 'Killjoy' Award Show Bosses

Embedded Image

We Reveal What Demi Moore REALLY Said As Oscars Was Rocked by the Moment She Was Snubbed For Best Actress in Favor of 'Anora' Star Mikey Madison: 'It Was ONE WORD!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner may have been distracted during her first time attending the awards ceremony, which also marked her first appearance since the tragic death of her close friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Before the reality star headed to the awards ceremony, her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted a photo with an emotional caption: "Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars.

"I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud. We love you forever."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A few days after his death, Jenner broke her silence and paid tribute to her close friend and glam squad member in a heartbreaking post.

She wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side.

"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend.

"The pain of losing you is just unbearable, and I don't know how to move forward without you, but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever.

"I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.