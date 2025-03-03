Miley Cyrus Accused of 'Ruining Her Looks' After Sporting 'Oddball' Beauty Trend at Oscars: 'Please Make it Go Away… She Looks Like an Albino Goth… So Weird!'

The Grammy winner sported completely bleached brows that left her fans begging for the star to "fire your make-up artist" on social media.

One user wrote: "Ummm. I’m legitimately scared of Miley Cyrus. First off those non eyebrows are hideous and her face is atrocious. Idk what surgery she got but she needs to sue or go back because she’s not done yet."

Another asked: "wtf happened to Miley Cyrus eyebrows?"

A third joked: "Why weren't Miley Cyrus's eyebrows allowed in to the Oscar's?? Weird."

A fourth said: "Miley Cyrus looks strange without eyebrows."

A fifth begged: ""She looks great but FOR THE LOVE OF GOD LET THE BLEACHED BROW TREND DIE."