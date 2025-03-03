Miley Cyrus Accused of 'Ruining Her Looks' After Sporting 'Oddball' Beauty Trend at Oscars: 'Please Make it Go Away… She Looks Like an Albino Goth… So Weird!'
Miley Cyrus has been accused of "ruining her looks" after spotting an odd "albino" beauty trend at the 2025 Oscars.
RadarOnline.com can report the singer was slammed on social media for her appearance after she hit the red carpet on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
On Sunday night, Cyrus, 32, looked stunning while walking the red carpet in a custom black Alexander McQueen high-neck halter-style gown.
She accessorized the look with some lace gloves and a pair of sparkling diamond earrings.
However, all eyes weren't on her dress – they were on her eyebrows.
The Grammy winner sported completely bleached brows that left her fans begging for the star to "fire your make-up artist" on social media.
One user wrote: "Ummm. I’m legitimately scared of Miley Cyrus. First off those non eyebrows are hideous and her face is atrocious. Idk what surgery she got but she needs to sue or go back because she’s not done yet."
Another asked: "wtf happened to Miley Cyrus eyebrows?"
A third joked: "Why weren't Miley Cyrus's eyebrows allowed in to the Oscar's?? Weird."
A fourth said: "Miley Cyrus looks strange without eyebrows."
A fifth begged: ""She looks great but FOR THE LOVE OF GOD LET THE BLEACHED BROW TREND DIE."
Besides not having eyebrows for the biggest night in Hollywood, the singer did have her boyfriend Maxx Morando by her side.
Cyrus and Moranda made their award show debut as a couple while they posed for photos together on the red carpet.
The pair, who has been an item for around four years, are rarely seen at major events together.
Cyrus, who was presenting at the awards ceremony, unfortunately was completely snubbed and did not receive an Oscar nomination for The Last Showgirl’s Beautiful That Way.
She did receive a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Song.
After the nominations were announced, social media users were left livid.
One wrote: "I’m still shocked Miley Cyrus wasn’t nominated for Best Song for Beautiful That Way in The Last Showgirl."
Another said: "Miley Cyrus was snubbed for best song!"
A third added: "I cannot believe Miley Cyrus did not receive a nomination for Best Song."
Despite the Oscars snub, Cyrus was still grateful for her other nominations.
In December, Cyrus said: "It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
"Pamela [Anderson] is graciously sharing her moment with us. I am continuing to root for her, it’s so fun to watch her shine. Thank you, Gia Coppola for inviting me to be a part of your gem The Last Showgirl."