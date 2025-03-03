We Reveal What Kieran Culkin Said During His Expletive-Filled Oscars 2025 Speech — After His Remarks Were CENSORED By 'Killjoy' Award Show Bosses

RadarOnline.com can reveal raw footage of the 31-year-old star – which saw many of the words bleeped out – has surfaced online.

Kieran Culkin's expletive-ridden remarks during his Oscars acceptance speech can be disclosed for the first time.

Culkin joked his wife Jazz Charton agreed to give him a fourth child if he ever won an Academy Award.

Now, however, a video has surfaced on social media that shows the full comment Culkin made on Strong's acclaimed performance.

At the beginning of his speech, Culkin paid a sweet tribute to Strong — only for part of his remarks to be muted because of profanity.

Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for the comedy-drama A Real Pain, beating his old Succession co-star Jeremy Strong , who was up for his role as Roy Cohn in the Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.

"I'm not supposed to single anyone out. It's favoritism. Anyway, but you were great," he added to Strong, who played his character Roman's brother on Succession .

Culkin then realized he had made a mistake by swearing on camera, and quickly covered his mouth in an apologetic gesture.

Robert Downey Jr , who presented the award, had praised Strong's turn as Cohn, and Culkin agreed, saying: "He's right, by the way, Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work. It's f****** great."

"She goes, 'Oh god, I did say that? I guess I owe you a third kid.' And I turned to her and I said, 'Really, I want four.'"

Speaking onstage while holding his Oscar statuette, Culkin said: "Turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win.

During his Oscars speech, Culkin also reminded his wife of the wholesome promise she made to him years ago if he ever won the coveted Oscar trophy.

At that moment, he recalled Charton saying: "I will give you four when you win an Oscar."

Culkin then took the opportunity to remind Charton of her promise, pointing out that he has "not brought it up once until just now."

"But I just have this to say to you Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith," he also joked. "No pressure, I love you, I'm really sorry I did this again and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

The camera cut to Charton in the crowd, as she was seen laughing at her husband's candid acceptance speech and seemingly agreed to follow through on her promise.