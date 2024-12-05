Tarantula, Finger-Bite Threat and Scares: Kieran Culkin Reveals the 3 Main Reasons He Bars His Kids From Watching Christmas Classic 'Home Alone'

Kieran, 42, shares daughter Kinsey, five, and son Wilder, three, with wife Jazz Charton. The Succession star confessed there is a specific reason for not letting them see the comedy.

He said: "There’s still some scary parts. For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite off all your fingers.' That’s scary for a 3-year-old."

But there's a chance it could soon finally be showtime.

He conceded: "We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year. If not, next year."