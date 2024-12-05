Tarantula, Finger-Bite Threat and Scares: Kieran Culkin Reveals the 3 Main Reasons He Bars His Kids From Watching Christmas Classic 'Home Alone'
Kieran Culkin is keeping his kids away from a beloved family holiday movie — for now.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor won't let his young children watch their uncle Macaulay's classic Home Alone, even though he has a part in it as well.
Kieran, 42, shares daughter Kinsey, five, and son Wilder, three, with wife Jazz Charton. The Succession star confessed there is a specific reason for not letting them see the comedy.
He said: "There’s still some scary parts. For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite off all your fingers.' That’s scary for a 3-year-old."
But there's a chance it could soon finally be showtime.
He conceded: "We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year. If not, next year."
The same restraint can't be said for big brother Macaulay, 44. The former child star has already shared the flick with his three-year-old son Dakota, whom he shares with fiancée Brenda Song.
Macaulay previously said: "I already showed it to him. He thinks it's so funny."
The My Girl star also tried to share the credit in the film, convincing his son that the boy played Macaulay's part.
He recalled telling his son: "'Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?' He's like, 'Yeah!' He is such a liar. I'm like, 'You don't remember any of that.'"
However, Macaulay himself said he went years trying to avoid his star-making turn. Unless there was a girl involved.
As he explained on The Tonight Show in 2018: "You get like a new girlfriend and she's flipping through the channels and then there's Home Alone and she's like, 'Ehh, you wanna watch it?' I have indulged that and most of the time I'm just muttering my lines under my breath.
"Whatever gets her motor running, I guess."
The movie may be too scary for Kieran's kids, but it routinely has fans rolling on the floor laughing. The film cost just under $15million to produce, and ended up taking in a whopping $476 million.
Following then 10-year-old Macaulay’s turn in the hugely successful Christmas comedy, which was one of the top-grossing films in the ‘90s, the young actor starred in hits like Richie Rich and amassed a fortune worth an estimated $50million.
However, it wasn't always a fairy-tale life for Macaulay, who blamed his estranged father for a troubled childhood, and refuses to let him meet his son, RadarOnline.com previously disclosed.
Sources claimed Kit Culkin, 79, never allowed his hardworking boy a break — and earned a rep as a Hollywood bully who tried to wrestle creative control of Macaulay’s movies from studio executives.
The insider said: "He hasn’t seen or spoken to Macaulay in many years."
Macaulay previously addressed the estrangement, and once said of his dad: "He was abusive. Physically and mentally. I’m going around the country, locked in a room with a man who didn’t like me."
The fed-up star would quit acting at 14 because of his tense relationship with his dad — and two years later became emancipated from both parents.
