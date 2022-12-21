‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin’s Family Drama With Estranged Dad Exposed, Refuses To Let Him Meet His Son
Emotionally scarred Macaulay Culkin has forgiven his estranged father for his terrible childhood — but not enough to let him meet his son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Home Alone superstar, now 42, and a father himself, doesn’t harbor any anger towards domineering dad Kit Culkin, 77, but sources revealed late last year that he won’t let him near his son Dakota.
Following ten-year-old Macaulay’s turn in the hugely successful Christmas comedy, which was one of the top-grossing films in the ‘90s, the young actor starred in hits including My Girl and Richie Rich and amassed a fortune worth an estimated $50 million.
Sources claimed Kit never allowed his hardworking son a break — and earned a rep as a Hollywood bully who tried to wrest creative control of Macaulay’s movies from studio executives!
However, sources revealed that “Kit lives in relative obscurity in Oregon, and his health has been failing for some time after the stoke he had a few years back. He’s such a mess and a lonely recluse.”
Another source spilled that Kit’s situation worsened after his longtime partner Jeanette Krylowski died in 2017, and the washed-up stage actor admitted he long work considers Macaulay — one of his seven kids with ex Patricia Brentrup — his son.
“He hasn’t seen or spoken to Macaulay in many years,” dished the insider. Macaulay said of his dad who helped manage his career during his childhood heyday, “He was abusive. Physically and mentally. I’m going around the country, locked in a room with a man who didn’t like me.”
Sources spilled the fed-up phenom even quit acting at 14 because of his tense relationship with his dad — and two years later became emancipated from both parents!
But sources spilled the once-impish screen star is now living happily in Los Angeles with former Disney kid star Brenda Strong, mother of Dakota, named after Macaulay’s late sister, who was fatally struck by a car in 2008 at age 29.
“People in Macaulay’s life say to him it would be nice to give Kit one more visit. But Macaulay won’t and says that chapter is closed,” said the source.
“He’s already said what he wanted to about his rotten childhood and how his dad tormented him and made him work nonstop until he cut away from both his parents,” the source said. “He says his dad is not a good person and he doesn’t want him anywhere near his kid!”