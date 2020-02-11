Macaulay Culkin has long defended his late friend Michael Jackson amid his child sex abuse case — and in a recent interview, he explained why.

Speaking to Esquire Magazine, the Home Alone actor, 39, insisted the pop star never laid a hand on him, and explained that if there was something to admit, he would have already done so.

“If I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything,” Culkin said.

“He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back,” Culkin added. “The guy has passed on. If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up.”

After clearing up the rumors about his relationship with Jackson, Culkin opened up about his life today and revealed that he and girlfriend Brenda Song, 31, are trying to have a child.

“We practice a lot,” he joked. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jackson was accused of sexually abusing children at his Neverland Ranch in 2002. He was charged with seven counts of child molestation a year later, but on June 13, 2005, he was acquitted on all counts.

Nearly 10 years after Jackson’s tragic death, an HBO documentary titled Finding Neverland was released. It detailed the “Beat It” singer’s long-running relationship with two boys, Wade Robson, aged 7 at the time, and Jimmy Safechuck, aged 10 at the time. Now in their 30s, both men claim the pop star sexually molested them for years.

In his interview, Culkin also discussed his struggle with drug use growing up, but assured that it’s all in the past now.

“I played with some fire, I guess is the best way to put it. At the same time, I’ve never been to rehab or anything like that. I’ve never had to clean out that way,” Culkin explained. “There were certain times when I had to catch myself, once or twice. You’re having too good a time, Mack. I mean, I’ve had friends who ask me, ‘How do I get clean?’ And I go, I’m the last person you should ask, because I’m gonna give you the worst advice, which is: Just stop. Just stop! And that’s not the way it works.”

He added that despite being off drugs, he still drinks.

“I still kinda drink like a fish. I drink and I smoke. But I don’t touch the things. I do love them. They’re like old friends. But sometimes you outgrow your friends,” he said.