Best Actor Oscar Winner Adrien Brody Slammed for 'Demeaning and Gross' Act To Girlfriend Georgina Chapman As He Took to Stage to Win Gong: 'You'd Think He'd Treat Her Better After Her Putting Up With Harvey Weinstein!'
Adrien Brody sickened viewers by throwing his chewing gum to girlfriend Georgina Chapman before accepting his Best Actor gong at the Oscars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S. star, 51, was heavily criticised for his "disgusting act," which overshadowed what should have been one of the proudest moments of his career.
Brody, who won for The Brutalist, was emotional as his name was called out, beating nominees Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan and Ralph Fiennes.
But as the actor walked up the steps to the stage he turned around, took his gum out of his mouth and threw it to girlfriend and Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Chapman, 48 — much to viewers' disgust.
Fans quickly slammed the star for the gum throw, writing: "Adrien Brody could’ve used his long speech to apologize to his partner for throwing gum at her."
Another wrote: "Adrien Brody THROWING his gum at Georgina Chapman while on the stairs to accept his award I honestly more shocking to me than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock."
A third added: "Arrest Adrien Brody for hurling his gum at his wife at the Oscars," while a fourth ranted: "Adrien Brody could’ve used his long speech to apologize to his partner for throwing gum at her."
Yet another of those lashing the actor was a critic who said online: "Adrien Brody’s wife just won the award for Best Supportive Significant Other and her statuette is a wad of her husband's chewed gum that he tossed at her on his way up the stairs to accept his Oscar. Next level."
A sixth outraged social media user vented: "Adrien Brody throwing gum at his wife and then trying to give a moving speech somehow even worse than both??"
After collecting his gong, Brody said on stage at the the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles: "Winning an award like this signifies a destination and something my character references in the film.
"But to me, it also, beyond the pinnacle of a career, it is a chance to begin again and the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough so that the next 20 years of my life, I can prove that I am worthy of such meaningful, important and relevant roles."
He then thanked Chapman and the two children she shares with her jailed sex beast ex-husband Harvey Weinstein, saying: "I know it's been a rollercoaster. Thank you for accepting me into your life" and revealed the two youngsters call him "Popsie."
One critic of the actor's said about his gum-throw: "He should publicly be treating her like a goddess after all she had to put up with from Harvey – he was a pig."
Mikey Madison served up the biggest shock of the evening as she won Best Actress for Anora, beating heavy favorite Demi Moore for The Substance.
Zoe Saldaña shook the controversy surrounding her film Emilia Pérez as she earned Best Supporting Actress earlier in the night.
The show hit a high note as the 46-year-old American actress was crowned for the Netflix film.
She triumphed over Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.
Saldaña became the first ever Oscar winner of Dominican descent and made sure to thank her ancestors for paving the way to have a successful acting career in America.