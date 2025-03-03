Best Actor Oscar Winner Adrien Brody Slammed for 'Demeaning and Gross' Act To Girlfriend Georgina Chapman As He Took to Stage to Win Gong: 'You'd Think He'd Treat Her Better After Her Putting Up With Harvey Weinstein!'

Another wrote: "Adrien Brody THROWING his gum at Georgina Chapman while on the stairs to accept his award I honestly more shocking to me than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock."

A third added: "Arrest Adrien Brody for hurling his gum at his wife at the Oscars," while a fourth ranted: "Adrien Brody could’ve used his long speech to apologize to his partner for throwing gum at her."

Yet another of those lashing the actor was a critic who said online: "Adrien Brody’s wife just won the award for Best Supportive Significant Other and her statuette is a wad of her husband's chewed gum that he tossed at her on his way up the stairs to accept his Oscar. Next level."

A sixth outraged social media user vented: "Adrien Brody throwing gum at his wife and then trying to give a moving speech somehow even worse than both??"