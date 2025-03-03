We Reveal What Demi Moore REALLY Said As Oscars Was Rocked by the Moment She Was Snubbed For Best Actress in Favor of 'Anora' Star Mikey Madison: 'It Was ONE WORD!'
Demi Moore's "furious" one-word reaction to missing out on her first ever Oscar can be revealed.
RadarOnline.com can confirmlip reader Nicky Hickling has analyzed one of the most controversial moments of the 2025 ceremony, when the heavily-tipped star, 62, lost out to Mikey Madison, 25, for the Best Actress gong.
Hickling said: "Demi says 'nice' – but she isn't smiling when she says it.
"Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it."
A source added Moore was "obviously furious" and her one-word response was a "sarcastic take on the gong decision".
Moore faced off against Madison, Fernanda Torres, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Cynthia Erivo for the coveted award.
In the build up to Sunday night's ceremony she picked up both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her role in Substance and was favourite to do likewise at the Oscars.
While some viewers were excited for Madison, who won courtesy of her performance in Anora, many of Moore's fans were not happy that she lost, and took to X to share their frustration.
One fan wrote: "Feel so sad for Demi Moore. This feels worse than a break-up," another added: "Demi Moore was absolutely snubbed and the Oscars proved they don't take older women seriously."
A third commented: "Sorry I can't talk, I'm devastated Demi Moore didn't win Best Actress at the Oscars."
And a fourth simply said: "Demi Moore robbed."
Madison, who plays an escort in Anora, made sure to recognize the sex worker community in her touching acceptance speech.
She said: "I also just want to, again, recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will. Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally.
"All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."
She concluded her speech by recognizing her fellow nominees including A-lister Moore.
Madison said: "I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you.
"This is a dream come true, I'm probably going to wake up tomorrow. Thank you so much, Sean (Baker – Anora's director), I adore you. This is all because of you. Thank you."
At the end of the night the film earned top prize Best Picture Award over The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked.
Anora's writer and director also earned three awards including: Best Original Screenplay, Achievement in Film Editing, and the coveted Best Director.
The film is centered around a young escort named Ani (played by Mikey) from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.