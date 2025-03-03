We Reveal What Demi Moore REALLY Said As Oscars Was Rocked by the Moment She Was Snubbed For Best Actress in Favor of 'Anora' Star Mikey Madison: 'It Was ONE WORD!'

Hickling said: "Demi says 'nice' – but she isn't smiling when she says it.

"Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it."

A source added Moore was "obviously furious" and her one-word response was a "sarcastic take on the gong decision".

Moore faced off against Madison, Fernanda Torres, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Cynthia Erivo for the coveted award.

In the build up to Sunday night's ceremony she picked up both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her role in Substance and was favourite to do likewise at the Oscars.