Anora was the biggest Oscar winner of the night, taking home five awards including Best Picture, Best Leading Actress and Best Director.

The film follows the wild story of a sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, whose family disapproves of the union.

Madison took home Best Actress in one of the biggest upsets of the evening, beating hotly-tipped Moore, who had dominated the category throughout much of awards season for her shocking career turn in horror film The Substance.

Similarly, Timothee Chalamet's efforts in A Complete Unknown were overlooked in favor of Adrien Brody's performance in The Brutalist.