'Bring Back Will Smith!' Outraged Oscars Viewers Left Begging for Another Slapgate — As 'Ultra-Woke' 2025 Awards Show Is Branded 'Most Boring in its 97-Year History'
The 2025 Oscars has been dubbed the most "boring" ceremony in the awards' 97-year history.
RadarOnline.com can reveal viewers hit out at the spectacle for its major upsets, namely Demi Moore missing out on the Best Actress gong, "lame" jokes and a steady steam of anti-Trump rants.
Anora was the biggest Oscar winner of the night, taking home five awards including Best Picture, Best Leading Actress and Best Director.
The film follows the wild story of a sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, whose family disapproves of the union.
Madison took home Best Actress in one of the biggest upsets of the evening, beating hotly-tipped Moore, who had dominated the category throughout much of awards season for her shocking career turn in horror film The Substance.
Similarly, Timothee Chalamet's efforts in A Complete Unknown were overlooked in favor of Adrien Brody's performance in The Brutalist.
The Complete Unknown star's loss sparked an onslaught of memes claiming he fell victim to the "Kardashian curse" for bringing girlfriend Kylie Jenner as his date.
The surprise snubs only compounded the misery of many of those tuning.
Taking to X, one critic wrote: "That was the most boring Oscars I have ever watched."
Another added: "The Oscars are the most boring award show. Only time they were lit was when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.
"Same old boring Oscars. Too long (almost four hours). Too political (Middle East banter and Putin bulls---). Too many phony smiles from the losers. Too many phony Hollywood dorks who voted for (Kamala) Harris. BTW, funny how these actors can memorize movie scripts but need notes on stage," a third commented.
The ceremony once again served as a platform for guests to air their political views, angering fans.
Oscar-winning director Basel Adra was heckled as he delivered an impassioned critique of Trump's foreign policy relating to the Israel-Palestine crisis during his acceptance speech on stage.
Adra gripped the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film No Other Land, which captured the plight of Palestinians throughout the ongoing war with Israel.
But as he slammed "this administration's foreign policy" for blocking the path to peace, a member of the crowd shouted "get rid of Hamas".
Meanwhile, Oscars host Conan O'Brien noticeably steered clear of politics during his opening monologue but couldn't resist a jab at Donald Trump later in the evening.
He told the audience: "Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian."
It came after Oscars presenter Daryl Hannah also made an off-script remark about the U.S. President.
As she started out her segment, the actress said "Slava Ukraini". The phrase translates to "Glory to Ukraine".
It comes following the startling exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office this week, over Russia's war in Ukraine.
When Zoe Saldana took to the stage to accept her award for Best Supporting Actress, audiences were waiting with bated breath to see if she'd acknowledge her costar Karla Sofia Gascon in the wake of her controversy.
Gascon all but ruled herself out of contention for her own Oscar win in the Best Leading Actress category after offensive and racially-charged tweets of hers resurfaced during the campaign.
The controversy also ended her film Emilia Perez' hopes in the main categories, according to some experts.
She resurfaced to attend the Oscars but it made for an awkward evening for her colleagues.
Saldana broke down in tears as she pointed out that she is the first American of Dominican origin to win an Oscar. She shouted out various people, including her mom, dad, sisters, and husband.
While she thanked her Emilia Perez "cast and crew" as a collective, she pointedly failed to mention Gascon by name.