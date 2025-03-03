Kylie Jenner Attends 2025 Oscars with Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Just Days After Tragic Death of Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, 34

Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 Oscars with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet just days after the tragic death of her close friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero at the age of 34. RadarOnline.com can report the reality television star was sitting front row at the lavish awards ceremony alongside her longtime boyfriend, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown.

Source: ABC Jenner sat front row with her longtime boyfriend.

On Sunday night, Jenner stunned in a custom back Miu Miu dress that showed off her very famous curves. Chalamet opted for a very bright yellow suit for the event. While the couple didn't pose for red carpet photos together, they didn't hold back when it came to packing on the PDA while sitting in the front row.

During the show's host Conan O'Brien's opening monologue, the television host and comedian poked fun at the actor multiple times, but that didn't stop the couple from displaying some affection. The couple has been dating for nearly two years and has only made a handful of appearances together. They made their award season debut as a couple when Jenner attended the 81st Golden Globes last January with Chalamet.

Source: ABC This marked the first outing for Jenner after her close friend's shocking death.

Jenner's first time attending the awards ceremony also marked her first appearance since the tragic death of her close friend and hairstylist, Guerrero. Before the reality star headed to the awards ceremony, her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted a photo with an emotional caption: "Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars. "I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud. We love you forever."

A few days after his death, Jenner broke her silence and paid tribute to her close friend and glamsquad member in a heartbreaking post. She wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. "He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend.

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Guerrero worked with Jenner for years.