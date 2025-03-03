Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Attends 2025 Oscars with Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Just Days After Tragic Death of Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, 34

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Source: ABC

The couple has been dating for two years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2025, Published 10:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 Oscars with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet just days after the tragic death of her close friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero at the age of 34.

RadarOnline.com can report the reality television star was sitting front row at the lavish awards ceremony alongside her longtime boyfriend, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet oscars
Source: ABC

Jenner sat front row with her longtime boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday night, Jenner stunned in a custom back Miu Miu dress that showed off her very famous curves.

Chalamet opted for a very bright yellow suit for the event.

While the couple didn't pose for red carpet photos together, they didn't hold back when it came to packing on the PDA while sitting in the front row.

Article continues below advertisement

During the show's host Conan O'Brien's opening monologue, the television host and comedian poked fun at the actor multiple times, but that didn't stop the couple from displaying some affection.

The couple has been dating for nearly two years and has only made a handful of appearances together.

They made their award season debut as a couple when Jenner attended the 81st Golden Globes last January with Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet oscars
Source: ABC

This marked the first outing for Jenner after her close friend's shocking death.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner's first time attending the awards ceremony also marked her first appearance since the tragic death of her close friend and hairstylist, Guerrero.

Before the reality star headed to the awards ceremony, her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted a photo with an emotional caption: "Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars.

"I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud. We love you forever."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

A few days after his death, Jenner broke her silence and paid tribute to her close friend and glamsquad member in a heartbreaking post.

She wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side.

"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Gene Hackman, Michelle Trachtenberg and Shannen Doherty

Gene Hackman Honored In Emotional Tribute at 2025 Oscars After Shock Death — But Viewers Left 'Sick' as Michelle Trachtenberg and Shannen Doherty Were Snubbed From In Memoriam Segment

photo of Karla Sofia Gascon

2025 Oscars Viewers Left 'Disgusted' As 'Emilia Perez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón Attends Awards Ceremony and Receives Applause After Racist Tweets Resurface — 'Appalling That She’s There'

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner to cover funeral expenses for hairstylist jesus guerrero
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Guerrero worked with Jenner for years.

"The pain of losing you is just unbearable, and I don't know how to move forward without you, but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever.

"I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.