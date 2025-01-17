Ariana Grande 'On Desperate Mission' to Kill Stories Branding Her a 'Home-Wrecker' Over Ethan Slater Relationship
Wicked star Ariana Grande is trying to quash stories labeling her a "home-wrecker" after new squeeze Ethan Slater's ex-wife, Lilly Jay, threw more cold water on their hot love affair in a damning new essay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Grande, 31, began getting cozy with Slater, 32, her then-married costar, on the set of Wicked, just as her own union with real estate agent Dalton Gomez was crumbling.
Both couples are now divorced, and Jay, 30, a psychologist, puts the blame squarely on Grande, saying: "She's not a girl's girl."
"Lilly knows it's over with her and Ethan, but she ALSO knows every time she comes out and comments on his betrayal, she makes his relationship with Ariana that much more difficult," a source said.
High school sweethearts Slater and Jay married in 2018 and welcomed a son in 2022.
In her essay on The Cut, Jay wrote: "No one gets married thinking they'll get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband's new relationship with a celebrity."
"Ariana absolutely hates that Lilly is still out there talking and basically calling her a home-wrecker," an insider said, adding Grande wants Slater to muzzle his ex.
"She's pressuring Ethan to get her to stop, even pay her off if that's what it takes. She believes every time his ex puts herself out there, it's more damning to Ariana's image," the insider revealed.
"Ariana wants to marry Ethan, but fears that their past is going to follow them around forever if Lilly keeps bringing it up."