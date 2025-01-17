Ariana Grande 'On Desperate Mission' to Kill Stories Branding Her a 'Home-Wrecker' Over Ethan Slater Relationship

"Ariana absolutely hates that Lilly is still out there talking and basically calling her a home-wrecker," an insider said, adding Grande wants Slater to muzzle his ex.

"She's pressuring Ethan to get her to stop, even pay her off if that's what it takes. She believes every time his ex puts herself out there, it's more damning to Ariana's image," the insider revealed.

"Ariana wants to marry Ethan, but fears that their past is going to follow them around forever if Lilly keeps bringing it up."