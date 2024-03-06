Casey Anthony Pitches Reality Show About Her Life, TV Exec Says 'Backlash' Would Not Be Worth It
Casey Anthony is eager to document her life on a new reality series more than a decade after being acquitted of murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, a new report claimed.
If greenlit, cameras would follow her every move as Casey navigated her day-to-day in each episode showing her "working, socializing, and dating," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She will share her thoughts and opinions, and will give an intimate look into her world," a TV proposal submitted on her behalf claimed, according to the New York Post.
Casey would not only be the focus of the show, but she would also be serving as an executive producer.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Casey was considering appearing on her own reality series in 2022. Sources revealed that she planned to call the show Casey Moving Forward and had boasted about the idea on a private X, formerly Twitter, account.
An insider said that she predicted viewers would be intrigued by the concept.
She also allegedly compared herself to the Kardashian family, sources told this outlet, saying if the brood "made it big with so much hate," there was a chance she could find her own niche.
Casey shot to notoriety after the tragic disappearance of her young daughter, Caylee. Six months after the toddler disappeared, Caylee's remains were found in a wooded area near the family home and Casey was charged with murder.
She was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011, but found guilty of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement, for which she served prison time.
In a three-part documentary series on Peacock, Casey finally told her side of the story and addressed the public about her daughter's murder case, still proclaiming her innocence.
Casey made a shocking claim against her father, George Anthony, in the limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, alleging that he and her brother, Lee, were sexually abusing Caylee, further claiming George "staged" the toddler's drowning as a coverup.
Both previously denied her claims in court.
George has never been charged and said he never assaulted either his daughter Casey or his granddaughter Caylee.
With a new reality series potentially on the horizon, one network exec who has seen the proposal told the Post, "I think that's a losing bet."
"It would get a large audience initially, but what's really that interesting about her life? Plus the backlash would be huge. Not worth it."
The exec added, "I hope someone else has the balls to buy it. Because I definitely want to watch."