EXCLUSIVE: The 'Desperate' Move Amal Clooney is Making to Kill Divorce Rumors From George — 'It's Far From a Bed of Roses But They're Putting a Brave Face on the Gossip'

An insider told us: "Divorce rumors surrounding them intensified earlier this year, mainly due to their evolving living arrangements.

"Amal thinks moving to New York so it doesn't seem like she and George are living separate lives will kill the gossip – but it probably won't."

After spending several years in Europe with their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, the Clooney clan was facing a huge geographical divide.

George, 63, has been residing in New York since January as he prepares for his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his critically acclaimed 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck.

Meanwhile, his wife, 47, a prominent human rights barrister, finds herself juggling commitments across the Atlantic, with her Chambers based in London.

Recently, she also announced her appointment as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University in the UK.

Speaking about her new appointment on the school’s website, she said: "I am honored to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor.”