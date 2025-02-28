EXCLUSIVE: The 'Desperate' Move Amal Clooney is Making to Kill Divorce Rumors From George — 'It's Far From a Bed of Roses But They're Putting a Brave Face on the Gossip'
George Clooney's jet-set lawyer wife Amal has relocated to New York as the couple try to bury persistent rumors about the state of their marriage.
The attorney had planned to stay in Europe with their two children while Clooney trod the boards in a Broadway play, RadarOnline.com can reveal
But they’ve set home in the Big Apple until the run ends in June for the sake of their 10-year marriage.
An insider told us: "Divorce rumors surrounding them intensified earlier this year, mainly due to their evolving living arrangements.
"Amal thinks moving to New York so it doesn't seem like she and George are living separate lives will kill the gossip – but it probably won't."
After spending several years in Europe with their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, the Clooney clan was facing a huge geographical divide.
George, 63, has been residing in New York since January as he prepares for his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his critically acclaimed 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck.
Meanwhile, his wife, 47, a prominent human rights barrister, finds herself juggling commitments across the Atlantic, with her Chambers based in London.
Recently, she also announced her appointment as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University in the UK.
Speaking about her new appointment on the school’s website, she said: "I am honored to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor.”
The fact the Clooneys rarely talk about their marriage has fueled the divorce gossip surrounding the power-player couple.
But George George recently took the unusual step to allay concerns while promoting his new theater show.
When asked about the family set-up while he’s been treading the boards, he revealed his whole family had followed him to New York and will stay there until the end of his run in June.
"They’re in New York," he told Access Hollywood when asked about his wife and kids. "We’ve been here the whole time. You know, the normal things that children do which is, apparently you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They’re in school."
He added: "My wife is dealing with me walking around doing lines in a play all day long, so I think she knows it better than me."
The Clooneys were also hit with divorce rumors after they were pictured having a seemingly tense interaction over their Christmas break in St Tropez in December.
One onlooker said: "Neither of them looked happy."
But our source insisted: "Even during tense moments or when dealing with the challenges of long-distance obligations, they consistently remain united in their commitment to one another."