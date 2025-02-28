EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Most Sensational New Details in Blake Lively's Epic 50-Page 'Dossier' Against Justin Baldoni as Pair's 'Harassment' Battle Gets Even Nastier

Lively's amended complaint states additional women who worked on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, It Ends With Us, were made uncomfortable by Baldoni’s "unwelcome behavior."

According to the 37-year-old actress' complaint, another female co-star reported concerns about Baldoni, 41, to the film’s distributor.

"Ms Lively brought this lawsuit because she was one of the 'women or two' that Mr Baldoni 'one million percent' made uncomfortable' on the set of the film," it says.

The suit adds: "Ms Lively was not the only one who was uncomfortable on set, and Mr Baldoni and Wayfarer knew it. After Mr Baldoni learned that he had caused Ms Lively and others to feel 'uncomfortable', he turned his TED Talk and 'feminist' advocacy on its head."

Lively claims another female cast member reported her own concerns to a Sony representative and another of the film producers after she did in May 2023.

The complaint also states the Sony rep shared those concerns with Baldoni and he "responded to that female cast member in writing, acknowledging that he was aware of her concerns, and that adjustments would be made."

One week later, Lively’s lawsuit claims the female cast member told her about "her growing concerns with the conditions on set" and that she "found it difficult to talk to Mr Baldoni."