EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Most Sensational New Details in Blake Lively's Epic 50-Page 'Dossier' Against Justin Baldoni as Pair's 'Harassment' Battle Gets Even Nastier
Hollywood star Blake Lively has upped the stakes in her vicious fight with former co-star Justin Baldoni and slapped him with another 50 pages of evidence.
She filed more bombshell details about her initial allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation in New York federal court just ahead of the judge’s deadline, and RadarOnline.com has all the details of the filing.
Lively's amended complaint states additional women who worked on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, It Ends With Us, were made uncomfortable by Baldoni’s "unwelcome behavior."
According to the 37-year-old actress' complaint, another female co-star reported concerns about Baldoni, 41, to the film’s distributor.
"Ms Lively brought this lawsuit because she was one of the 'women or two' that Mr Baldoni 'one million percent' made uncomfortable' on the set of the film," it says.
The suit adds: "Ms Lively was not the only one who was uncomfortable on set, and Mr Baldoni and Wayfarer knew it. After Mr Baldoni learned that he had caused Ms Lively and others to feel 'uncomfortable', he turned his TED Talk and 'feminist' advocacy on its head."
Lively claims another female cast member reported her own concerns to a Sony representative and another of the film producers after she did in May 2023.
The complaint also states the Sony rep shared those concerns with Baldoni and he "responded to that female cast member in writing, acknowledging that he was aware of her concerns, and that adjustments would be made."
One week later, Lively’s lawsuit claims the female cast member told her about "her growing concerns with the conditions on set" and that she "found it difficult to talk to Mr Baldoni."
Lively’s legal team claims instead of making any adjustments on set to make the women feel more comfortable, Baldoni retaliated against Lively by hiring a crisis management team and running a smear campaign to destroy her reputation.
The It Ends With Us star has also added two new causes of action to her lawsuit, including defamation, alleging Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman has made defamatory comments about Lively in the media – retaliating against her for "speaking up and bringing legal claims against Mr Baldoni" acccording to her suit.
Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, said: "The complaint includes significant contemporaneous evidence that Ms Lively was not alone in raising allegations of on-set misconduct more than a year before the film was edited; as well as evidence detailing the threats, harassment, and intimidation of not just Ms Lively, but numerous innocent bystanders that have followed defendants’ retaliatory campaign."
Baldoni has since filed a $400million libel suit against Lively claiming the row has tarnished his reputation and her husband Ryan Reynolds and friend Taylor Swift have now been dragged into the row.
Lively is said to have "threatened" Baldoni by comparing herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi in a string of text messages, referring to Reynolds, 48, and Swift, who has a song in the flick, as her "dragons" as she tried to push through changes to the film.
In a set pof April 2023 texts, which were included in Baldoni's lawsuit, Lively expressed her disappointment at the filmmaker and actor's lukewarm response to her version of the film's rooftop scene – which had been praised by her husband and Swift.
Baldoni said in court documents Lively's Game of Thrones reference felt like a threat – making him feel like he had to get on board with her changes... or else.