Fresh Blow For Sex Scandal-Plagued Kevin Spacey As 'Seven' Star's Firm Is Hit With Lawsuit Claiming He Owes $6MILLION in Taxes on Home He Was Booted Out of After 'Abuse' Court Cases

But property filings show he'd failed to keep up with the repayments after he was hit with multiple sex abuse allegations, which he has denied.

The home was foreclosed and sold at auction last July after Spacey reportedly put up a fight.

He secretly bought the Baltimore shoreline property through the firm Clear Toaster LLC, which is run by his business manager, Dan Bolno, in an apparent effort to conceal the actor as the buyer.

Now, it's been revealed Clear Toaster is being sued by the tax experts Maryland Tax Appeals LLC.