Kevin Spacey

Fresh Blow For Sex Scandal-Plagued Kevin Spacey As 'Seven' Star's Firm Is Hit With Lawsuit Claiming He Owes $6MILLION in Taxes on Home He Was Booted Out of After 'Abuse' Court Cases

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey faces further woe after being hit with a new lawsuit claiming he owes taxes on his luxury former home.

Feb. 28 2025, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

Kevin Spacey's firm has been hit with a new lawsuit after allegedly failing to pay in taxes on his former $6million Baltimore home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the scandal-hit actor, 65, took out a multi-million dollar mortgage on the extravagant five-level apartment.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Spacey took out a multi-million dollar mortgage on the extravagant five-level apartment before his sex abuse scandal.

But property filings show he'd failed to keep up with the repayments after he was hit with multiple sex abuse allegations, which he has denied.

The home was foreclosed and sold at auction last July after Spacey reportedly put up a fight.

He secretly bought the Baltimore shoreline property through the firm Clear Toaster LLC, which is run by his business manager, Dan Bolno, in an apparent effort to conceal the actor as the buyer.

Now, it's been revealed Clear Toaster is being sued by the tax experts Maryland Tax Appeals LLC.

They specialize in helping people to appeal their property tax assessment and reduce the amount they pay if, for example, they believe the pad has declined in value.

Details are brief on the Maryland district court website, but the lawsuit is described as "contract — large claims," which is usually for cases seeking damages of over $10,000.

Spacey's lawyers are disputing the suit and have filed their "intention to defend."

Regarding their defense, the court details read, "Did not commit wrongs alleged — demands strict proof of each and every allegation."

Spacey has enlisted attorneys Whiteford Taylor & Preston with proceedings having been postponed.

Embedded Image

The actor is said to have failed to keep up with the repayments after he was hit with multiple sex abuse allegations, which he has denied.

Records show Spacey purchased the property for $5.65million and took a big risk by taking out a whopping home loan of $4,237,500 with Comerica Bank in September 2017.

It was just a month before he was hit with the first allegations of sexual misconduct.

The loan was over 30 years at a four percent interest rate, which is around $20,000 plus taxes.

He initially refused to leave the pad after it was sold at auction to property investor Sam Asgari, who purchased it for a bargain price of $3.24 million.

The actor's legal team previously accused Asgari in court docs of using "intimidation" tactics to try to force Spacey out of the home.

They alleged Asgari falsely declared the property as "abandoned" while posting an eviction notice.

Spacey's lawyer, Edward U. Lee III, wrote in a filing that Asgari used the notice as a means of "harassing and coercing" his client to move out before he was legally required to do so.

However, Asgari hit back, saying: "The exceptions filed have no merit, and they're designed to buy time on our expense, to live in the property for free, and to smear the buyer.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Spacey's six-bed property featured a theater, elevator, sauna, billiard room and chef's kitchen.

"The trustee and us will file in opposition, and we strongly believe that their claims are frivolous and will be denied."

The pair eventually reached a settlement in November for Spacey to leave and, this week, the six-bed, seven-bath home was put on the market for $5.9 million.

The property was built in 2016 and has a home theater, elevator, sauna, billiard room, and chef's kitchen.

There is also a 76-foot roof deck with a spa and a four-car garage.

