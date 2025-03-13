Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > MSNBC
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of MSNBC's Death Spiral! How Network is 'Set to Hurl Talent Overboard in Bloodbath Cull' As Bosses Scramble to Save Cash Amid Tanking Ratings

joy reid expose msnbc after host axe
Source: MEGA

MSNBC bosses are said to be eyeing further lay-offs at the network. with the likes of Joy Reid, above, having already dramatically exited the network.

March 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

MSNBC bosses are getting set to unleash radical changes including a brutal talent cull at the spiraling liberal news network as it desperately goes into crisis mode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's gonna be a bloodbath," warned an insider amid growing rumors lay-offs are on the horizon. "The network's making sweeping changes, and no one's job is safe. Execs are desperate to stop the ratings freefall, but it might be too late."

The struggling network canceled The ReidOut, hosted by Joy Reid, and shuffled several of its other hosts into new time slots, including Michael Steele, Symone Sanders-Townsend, Katie Phang and Alicia Menendez.

Article continues below advertisement
msnbc talent cuts ratings drop
Source: MEGA

Joy Reid's $3million salary is gone as MSNBC battles plunging rating figures.

Article continues below advertisement

The network also moved ultra-liberal host Alex Wagner to a special assignment and has canceled other shows – which insiders say is all a reflection of President Donald Trump's rise to power and the network's seeming lack of connection to American viewers who are flowing to conservative mouthpiece Fox News.

Reid was pulling down a whopping $3million a year but reportedly lost half her audience since the election in November. Meanwhile, MSNBC lost 53 percent of its viewers in the same period before a slight rebound recently.

"The network is out of touch with large blocks of Americans – not unlike Kamala Harris and the Democrats were in the last election," our source warned.

Article continues below advertisement
msnbc talent cuts ratings drop
Source: MADDOWSHOW/INSTAGRAM

Commentator Rachel Maddow slammed MSNBC's lay-offs as racist after Reid lost her show.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider went on: "Decision-makers understand that and are trying to compensate by shedding some of their uber-liberal shills. Still, the network's squawking heads don't seem to get it.

Rachel Maddow, whose viewership was more than doubled by her Fox rival Sean Hannity on some evenings in February, branded the lay-offs so far racist as most of those fired have been from minority groups.

"It is also unnerving to see on a network where we've go two, count 'em, two non-whit hosts in primetime... losing their shows," Maddow said, without mentioning the ratings of the departed.

But insiders said new network president Rebecca Kutler has been tasked to reverse the fortunes of the withering business, which is consistently getting waxed by Fox.

Under her direction, MSNBC is now trying to find ways to work with the Trump White House and otherwise deal with the country's conservative shift.

Article continues below advertisement
msnbc talent cuts ratings drop
Source: MSNBC

New MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler is scrambling to save the network.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
selena gomez benny blanco quick wedding beauty beast comments

EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Rushing Into Quickie Wedding' After Trolls Dub Them a 'Beauty and Beast' Couple – 'They Are Determined to Prove Their Love is Real'

phil collins losing will to live six months

EXCLUSIVE: Decrepit Drummer Phil Collins 'Has Lost Will to Live' And 'Could be Dead Within SIX MONTHS'

"Our jobs are hard on a normal day, and these are not normal times," Kutler told employees in November.

MSNBC is also being rattled by another new reality – its parent company Comcast is jettisoning the network by spinning it off NBC, positioning it for sale.

Our source said: "Comcast wants to off-load MSNBC and all of its baggage. They're packaging it with other struggling networks like CNBC and the Golf Channel. It's a fire sale."

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough has summed up the dire situation by nervously joking on air: "We could all be fired a year from now."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.