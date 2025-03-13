EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of MSNBC's Death Spiral! How Network is 'Set to Hurl Talent Overboard in Bloodbath Cull' As Bosses Scramble to Save Cash Amid Tanking Ratings

MSNBC bosses are getting set to unleash radical changes including a brutal talent cull at the spiraling liberal news network as it desperately goes into crisis mode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's gonna be a bloodbath," warned an insider amid growing rumors lay-offs are on the horizon. "The network's making sweeping changes, and no one's job is safe. Execs are desperate to stop the ratings freefall, but it might be too late."

The struggling network canceled The ReidOut, hosted by Joy Reid, and shuffled several of its other hosts into new time slots, including Michael Steele, Symone Sanders-Townsend, Katie Phang and Alicia Menendez.