John Stamos' Worrying Health Remark Raises Concerns for 'Full House' Co-star Dave Coulier Amid Cancer Battle – After Actor Slammed for Wearing Bald Cap in 'Solidarity'

John Stamos' recent post has left Full House fans in a state of panic. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old raised eyebrows with a new selfie on Instagram, saying he was specifically thinking about his former co-star Dave Coulier just months after the actor revealed his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/@JOHNSTAMOS Fans are worried about Coulier's cancer battle after Stamos said he was 'sending lots of love' to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Stamos, who sparked controversy for wearing a bald cap in "solidarity" with Coulier last November, posted a mirror selfie showing the comic shaving his neck and Stamos standing shirtless behind him. He wrote in the caption: "Sending lots of love to my man @dcoulier today."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor was criticized for wearing a bald cap alongside Coulier after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the longtime TV besties were instantly worried about Coulier's health, with many asking for an update on the actor's current situation. One person wrote: "Oh no!! Is he doing okay? I hope things haven’t gotten worse." Another asked: "What's up with Dave?!"

Article continues below advertisement

Coulier, who played funnyman Joey Gladstone on the beloved sitcom, last opened up about his cancer battle in mid January – calling treatments a "roller coaster ride." The update came roughly two months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Article continues below advertisement

The star explained on his Full House Rewind podcast: "The side effects have side effects. And then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that. "So it's this constant cocktail where your body is in fight of flight mode and you're just trying to adjust to okay, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail?"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "Your body's in a constant fight. It's a little bit of an internal battle." Despite feeling "out of sorts," Coulier said sharing his cancer journey has been "worth it" if it helps raise awareness about the importance of getting screened for cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Stamos has shown his constant support for Coulier during the past few months – although not all of it has been graciously received. The Grandfathered star previously shared a photo of him wearing a bald cap while posing next to Coulier, who had shaven his head after starting chemotherapy.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Stamos – who notoriously became known for his luscious hair throughout his career – wrote in the caption: "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier. "You're handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

But the photo wasn't received well – in fact, many slammed the act of wearing a bald cap as "phony." One person commented: "So he's not really supporting him. He's posing for a photo op." Another wrote: "This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen 'threw on a bald cap in solidarity', that's like saying I wear rags in the streets while pushing a cart in solidarity with the unhoused or something." A third said: "Seriously just couldn't shave your head?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Full House' star Bob Saget died of head trauma in January 2022.