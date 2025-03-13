Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Refuses to Call Herself a Drag Act — Years After Being Hit With Cruel 'She's Really a Man' Rumors

Gaga is known for her iconic sense of style as a performer, but the Poker Face singer told iHeartRadio's Las Culturistas podcast she wouldn't call herself a drag queen.

She said: "I probably wouldn't use that word just because I do feel like it's a very specific art form that I'm not ... that I don't, like, do."

The Grammy winner did admit there is a drag element to what she does, but took offense to the stereotype that wigs and makeup and costumes always mean drag.

Gaga – born Stefani Joanne Germanotta – explained: "I think it is a very beloved and specific art form, but … it's hard to say yes, because I would never want to take away from someone that's devoted their life to it.

"If I was gonna do it, I would have to like step it up in a big way."