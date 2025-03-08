Lady Gaga Reveals Psychosis Battle 'Took Her Out of Life in a Big Way' — As 'Poker Face' Star Gives One of Her Frankest Interviews Yet on Brutal Mental Health Fight
Pop megastar Lady Gaga has revealed she suffered from psychosis just five years ago, admitting she was entirely out of touch with reality and that it took her years of hard work to recover.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Poker Face singer, 38, opened up about her mental health struggle on The Interview podcast, revealing how the terrifying ordeal nearly "took her out of life" and how it took meeting her fiancé, Michael Polansky, to realize she could be truly happy again.
Gaga confessed: "Five years ago, I had psychosis. I was not deeply in touch with reality for a while. It took me out of life in a big way, and after a lot of years of hard work, I got myself back."
During the podcast, the Bad Romance hitmaker described the dark period as "a time of deep emotional turmoil" but said she has since rebuilt her life.
She recalled how meeting Polansky, 46, was a turning point, with the entrepreneur showing her a kind of warmth and support she had never experienced before.
The pop star revealed: "When I met Michael, I was in a much better place, but I remember him saying to me pretty early on, 'I know you could be a lot happier than you are.'
"It was really hard for me to hear him say that because I didn't want him to think that of me. I wanted him to think I was like this happy, totally together person."
Despite her superstar status, Gaga says she still battles with mental health and finds it difficult to open up about her past struggles.
She confessed: "It's something that I have found increasingly harder to talk about. I hate feeling defined by it. It felt like something I felt ashamed of. But I don't think that we should feel ashamed if we go through times like that.
"I mostly just wish to say, it can get better. It did for me, and I'm grateful for that."
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, has previously spoken about her struggles with PTSD and chronic pain, but this is the first time she has revealed she suffered from full-blown psychosis.
The pop icon, who shot to fame in 2008 with her debut album The Fame, has spent years in the public eye, but behind the glitz and glam, she has battled mental health demons.
Fans will remember her tearful admission in 2020, when she spoke about suffering from severe trauma in her twenties. However, things have taken a romantic turn, as she and Polansky confirmed their engagement in July 2024.
EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Bosses 'Getting MONSTER Checks Ready' to Try and Land Chris Rock as Host of 2026 Academy Awards — After Comic Says: 'Never Say Never' About Fronting Show
The pair first went public with their relationship in 2019, and sources say Michael has been Gaga's rock ever since.
With wedding bells in the air, it looks like Lady Gaga is heading for her happily ever after – and after years of darkness, she's finally seeing the light.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Michael has been incredibly supportive. He's grounded, kind, and really understands what she's been through."