Lady Gaga Reveals Psychosis Battle 'Took Her Out of Life in a Big Way' — As 'Poker Face' Star Gives One of Her Frankest Interviews Yet on Brutal Mental Health Fight

Gaga confessed: "Five years ago, I had psychosis. I was not deeply in touch with reality for a while. It took me out of life in a big way, and after a lot of years of hard work, I got myself back."

During the podcast, the Bad Romance hitmaker described the dark period as "a time of deep emotional turmoil" but said she has since rebuilt her life.

She recalled how meeting Polansky, 46, was a turning point, with the entrepreneur showing her a kind of warmth and support she had never experienced before.

The pop star revealed: "When I met Michael, I was in a much better place, but I remember him saying to me pretty early on, 'I know you could be a lot happier than you are.'

"It was really hard for me to hear him say that because I didn't want him to think that of me. I wanted him to think I was like this happy, totally together person."