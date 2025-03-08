EXCLUSIVE: Blabbermouth Don Lemon 'At War With Matt Lauer' — Insiders Say Ex-CNN Anchor is Making Fellow Broadcaster 'Furious' by Gossiping About His 'Marriage'

Blabbermouth newsman Don Lemon's latest loose-lipped blunder has reportedly cost him a friendship.

The former CNN anchor has been spreading the word that his so-called new bestie, Matt Lauer, is engaged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, insiders close to Lauer, 67, reveal the gossip is nothing but a fabrication and he has no plans to marry Shamin Abas, 54.

In fact, Lauer is said to be "fuming" with Lemon for leveraging his name in a bid for attention.