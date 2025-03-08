EXCLUSIVE: Blabbermouth Don Lemon 'At War With Matt Lauer' — Insiders Say Ex-CNN Anchor is Making Fellow Broadcaster 'Furious' by Gossiping About His 'Marriage'
Blabbermouth newsman Don Lemon's latest loose-lipped blunder has reportedly cost him a friendship.
The former CNN anchor has been spreading the word that his so-called new bestie, Matt Lauer, is engaged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, insiders close to Lauer, 67, reveal the gossip is nothing but a fabrication and he has no plans to marry Shamin Abas, 54.
In fact, Lauer is said to be "fuming" with Lemon for leveraging his name in a bid for attention.
"Matt has made it clear he will never marry again, and he’s not happy about Don's false claims," our source said.
The unexpected camaraderie between Lemon and Lauer blossomed through their mutual acquaintance, Jeff Zucker, 59, the former CNN chief who once led NBC when Lauer was the face of Today.
They have been known to share meals together, with Lauer even attending Lemon's wedding last year.
But it seems that the goodwill has soured for good.
Other insiders have described Lemon as a notorious gossip, suggesting he bears a striking resemblance to a Real Housewife obsessed with the limelight.
"He craves attention and constantly name-drops," our source said. "On the flip side, Matt is not keen on being dragged back into the media frenzy, clearly disinterested in being a pawn in Don’s PR game."
As Lemon navigates the fallout from his recent CNN exit in 2023, Lauer has quietly maintained a low profile.
We told earlier this year how Lemon was planning a giant power play at NewsNation – but there was one major roadblock: Chris Cuomo, the network's comeback king.
After his dramatic CNN exit, Lemon, 58, has been gunning for Dan Abrams' primetime slot at NewsNation, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Insiders say Lemon's shot at redemption is tangled in a juicy web of past grudges and newsroom rivalries.
Our source went on: "Don's desperate to shine again. He's putting everything on the line for this one chance!"
Cuomo, 54 - who rebuilt his career at NewsNation after his own CNN downfall in 2021 – isn't exactly rolling out the red carpet for his former colleague, insiders disclosed.
A second insider told us: "Don and Chris have history, and not the warm and fuzzy kind. When Chris's scandal blew up, Don couldn't distance himself fast enough.
"Now he needs Chris to help him? It's like a bad reality show plot."
Some sources say Lemon's a long shot for the job.
And insiders close to Cuomo insist he wishes Lemon the best – while others say he is not one to forget slights.
Our insider claimed: "Chris holds a lot of sway at NewsNation. If Don wants in, he'll need Chris's blessing – and that's no easy feat. Don is controversial, high-maintenance and not exactly a team player.
"This isn't just about Chris – it's about convincing the whole network he's worth the gamble."
News anchor Cuomo was ousted in 2021 for violating CNN's journalistic standards after advising his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to deal with sexual harassment complaints from former subordinates.