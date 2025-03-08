EXCLUSIVE: Adele's Relationship With High-Flying Fiancé Rich Paul 'Hitting Crisis Point Over His Globe-Trotting Sports Agent Lifestyle' — 'Jerry Maguire It Ain't!'

Diva powerhouse Adele would love for fiancé Rich Paul to spend more time with her in England – but the busy sports agent can't leave America or stop globe-trotting due to his work, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal his overload and the location issue has their romance on the rocks.

An insider told us 36-year-old Brit Adele is tied in a knot over the continental divide and "unsure" of what to do.

They added: "Adele's said her heart belongs in the U.K. She's a Brit deep down and misses her friends and family there. Ideally, it would be great to spend six months in England and six months in the States, but that's not compatible with Rich's work."