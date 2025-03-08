EXCLUSIVE: Adele's Relationship With High-Flying Fiancé Rich Paul 'Hitting Crisis Point Over His Globe-Trotting Sports Agent Lifestyle' — 'Jerry Maguire It Ain't!'
Diva powerhouse Adele would love for fiancé Rich Paul to spend more time with her in England – but the busy sports agent can't leave America or stop globe-trotting due to his work, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal his overload and the location issue has their romance on the rocks.
An insider told us 36-year-old Brit Adele is tied in a knot over the continental divide and "unsure" of what to do.
They added: "Adele's said her heart belongs in the U.K. She's a Brit deep down and misses her friends and family there. Ideally, it would be great to spend six months in England and six months in the States, but that's not compatible with Rich's work."
Our source went on: "He's one of the most powerful sports agents in the world and needs to be where the action is, and that's L.A., not London. Adele's got to be wringing her hands in frustration. She's a bit of a diva, used to getting her own way.
"They've been tap-dancing around this problem for a while now. It's going to implode unless Adele decides she wants to commit."
And the issue needs to be settled before they tie the knot, our mole said.
Last August, Adele revealed her engagement to the 44-year-old Klutch Sports Group founder when she flashed a diamond ring during a show in Munich.
Reading aloud a sign that said, "Will you marry me?" she declared: "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married."
Paul had reportedly popped the question in Adele's hometown of Tottenham, North London, earlier that month.
The couple began dating in September 2021, bought a Beverly Hills mansion in 2022, and Adele began calling Paul her "husband" a year later.
The singer has also been open about her desire for a baby with Paul.
"Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," Adele said. "I want a girl because I've already got a boy [Angelo, 12, with ex-hubby Simon Konecki]."
Sources said Adele has been hanging all over Paul ever since her Las Vegas residency ended in November.
On February 10, she sat courtside with him at an L.A. Lakers game.
Our insider said: "She's wildly in love with Rich. Her pals know she's desperate to get back home to the U.K., but she doesn't want to leave Rich, and there lies the problem, still unresolved."
Referring to Tom Cruise's soppy rom-com Jerry Maguire, in which he plays a work-obsessed sports agent alongside love interest Renée Zellweger, another source said: "Adele and Rich's romance is nothing like the one in that movie – in fact, it's turning into a proper nightmare for her."